Editorial – Sucker punch on the menu

Jeff Burgar

People running businesses can go around all day turning off lights, turning down heat, turning off air conditioning depending on the season, phoning instead of travelling, buying cheaper paper for the copier, and so on and so on, to save money. It works a little bit at a time.



But having even just one or two too many staff will completely destroy your budget.



Small business people know that. These days, even a minimum wage full-time person costs more than $35,000 per year. That’s more than many businesses will make in profits in these times.



Government rarely cares about staffing. Politicians and bureaucrats always find themselves having to pay more than their neighbours in the next department, or the next office, or the government across the road. It just sort of sneaks up on them.



In reality, rot starts at the top. Salaries can easily hit $250,000 to $450,000 per year for some top level managers and their associates. Maybe more. That isn’t counting perks and benefits top levels have managed to wangle themselves.



Some government departments are so bad, the provincial government last year ordered wage and hiring freezes. One example was school superintendent salaries.



The argument that government must pay to compete with private enterprise ignores many points. Civil servants are rarely fired for mediocre performance. Shareholders in private business can invest their money elsewhere if they don’t like situations. Businesses can go bankrupt, thereby cleaning house.



But one cannot stop paying taxes.



Locally, High Prairie town council is looking to save, according to Mayor Brian Panasiuk in December, maybe $300,000 to keep from raising taxes. To be fair, that’s the dollar amount of all the items on various councillor and department “wish lists.”



Also, to be fair, that’s a guesstimate. Since the recreation department hasn’t given council its 2019 budget, nobody knows if they will want another $50,000 or $100,000, or more. All to be added to that $300,000. Will they want less? Surely you jest.



If the entire $300,000 wish list is approved, according to Panasiuk it would increase home or business taxes in High Prairie by 12 per cent. Wow!



High Prairie used to have the highest tax rate in Alberta for towns its size. Also for a lot of towns larger and smaller. It took five years under mayor Linda Cox to beat that down to where High Prairie was in the mid range. Part was spending cuts. Part was more efficient ways of doing things. Part was simply because other communities were boosting their spending willy nilly. They actually passed High Prairie in their tax grabbing. Spend slower while all about you are spending faster. You can look good in comparison.



One suggestion by one councillor was hire somebody to look for grants. Great idea! Move a couple more bodies from the “new” rec department over to general office and grant work in the town. Presto, the rec board looks good.



Sure, it will take time for the plan to work. If ever! But you get to say you got a lot of bodies working hard to save money!