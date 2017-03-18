Editorial – Results prove it can be done

Jeff Burgar

As this week’s story on local taxes [residential mill rate comparisons, page 4] says, High Prairie town council and staff have done a great job bringing the ever-suffering taxpayers of High Prairie needed relief.

It wasn’t easy.

Some of the new councillors in High Prairie loved the idea they were elected, essentially, to do battle with the new mayor. So, every time Mayor Linda Cox pushed the agenda of reducing taxes, which incidentally was the platform on which she ran for office, these councillors pushed back.

Added to the mix was the performance of town CAO Keli Tamaklo. Tamaklo’s qualifications for this position included his having presided over the bankruptcy of Whitefish First Nations.

Plus, he didn’t like Cox and a few other councillors taking him to task for doing a lousy job. Somehow, in the world of local politics, this made him a natural ally of councillors who supported Cox’s opponent in the last election. All wanted Cox to fail. Or at least, get tired of looking for some kind of accountability in the town’s business affairs.

It took the determination of the remaining councillors, plus an effort by High Prairie businesses led by the late Denis Peyre, to really get the ball rolling. As it happened, the person who wanted to be mayor left town. Tamalko resigned. The new town administration under new CAO, Brian Martinson, didn’t play games but went to work to cut costs.

Numbers tell the story. High Prairie went into 2014 being the highest taxed community in its size group in Alberta, and among the highest if not the highest in all communities. High Prairie back then was a whopping 40.13 per cent higher than the average of all towns population 2,000 to 3,400.

Why this would be acceptable to even the dimmest of any politician, anywhere, for any reason, is beyond any lame excuse that was floated about.

Even more distressing, High Prairie is one of the few communities in Alberta that owns its own natural gas system, that supposedly helps keep taxes down! Plus, it owns a modern water treatment system, supplying acreages and farms around the county, that should be helping pay the bills.

Hardly! In 2014, most taxpayers had no idea how badly their leadership was letting them down.

Last year, after three years of reductions, High Prairie was fourth highest in taxes. And only 16.88 per cent higher than the provincial average [residential taxes]. Excellent, excellent work!

Keeping the trend might be hard this year. An election is coming in October. This means other towns and cities might be looking hard at their own spending to keep taxpayers happy.

But, budgets are mostly set across Alberta. News reports say many towns and cities are increasing their taxes even in the face of a slow economy. They aren’t spending as much, but they are still spending.

High Prairie continues to hold the line which means other communities will be catching up. The strategies at town hall are working.

Let’s give credit where credit is due. Good work, council!