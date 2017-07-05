Editorial – Promises made to be broken

Jeff Burgar

It is crystal clear. If you don’t agree, you must not be listening.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last week the reason we are not going to have election reform is because those nasty people, meaning Conservatives and NDP, and even the Green Party, could not agree how to change up the system.

So, here was the promise, made by Trudeau in Parliament, in front of Canada and the world: “This is the last election in which first-past-the-post” will decide the winner.

Last week, he made the retraction. There will be no change. First-past-the-post stays.

According to Trudeau, it is all the fault of the opposition parties. Well, that sure explains a lot!

So, Stephen Harper, despite having a majority government for four years, and before that a minority for another four years, couldn’t get a pipeline built. He couldn’t get clean water on over 100 First Nations reserves across Canada. He couldn’t decide on a new fighter jet. That, and so much more, just turned out to be impossible.

Now we know why. The problem was he couldn’t get the other side on, well, his side!

Are we all missing something here? If one has a majority of votes, does that not mean you get to basically do what you want? Assuming it is legal of course, and assuming it is not against such things as the Constitution and Charter of Rights. Apparently, the answer is, “No!” You cannot do whatever you were elected to do. In fact, you cannot even do what you promised!

We now have to believe that any prime minister running for office can make any promise, but it must go with a condition: “I hereby guarantee that everybody will get $100,000 per year, no strings attached. But only of course, if the people who lose the election agree with that. And that’s after you vote for me and I win the election.”

Well, isn’t this just malarkey piled on turdledums piled on horse manure? You want more stupidity, ask why wasn’t this guy laughed out of the House of Commons when he made that ridiculous speech last week? For heaven’s sake, if the highest officer in the country can say with a straight face such foolishness, and isn’t called out for it by every other politician, newspaper, TV and radio station and commentator, what is Canada coming to?

Remember Conservative prime minister Kim Campbell? When on the election trail, Campbell was asked about changing welfare. Her reply was, “An election is no place to be talking about social services reform.”

One may fairly ask, “Well, how do we know who to vote for if we don’t know what the ideas are?”

Well actually, according to Trudeau, it doesn’t matter what the ideas are. Ideas can be derailed at any time. It just depends on chicken entrails.

Never mind what kind of election system we might have. It does not matter. Which leads to the next questions: Why have elections at all? Why not just a bunch of people sitting around doing almost nothing but talking good stories?

Oh, of course! That’s about what we have now.