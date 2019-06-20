Editorial – Our “stampede of stupid”

Jeff Burgar

“What if?” an imaginary, farsighted High Prairie councillor asked, “somebody decides to name two people to be Citizen of the Year. We’ve had three or four named in the past. Now we have a rule only one person gets the award?”



The answer from the mayor of the time, was as expected. It could have come from just about any mayor. Slightly condescending. Slightly pragmatic.



“Firstly,” says the also imaginary mayor of the time, “nobody, but nobody, will ever be silly or foolish enough to nominate more than one person. The rules clearly say, ‘One Person.’ How could something so obvious be ignored?”



More than one person already knew the answer.



Even just a few months ago a High Prairie councillor said it would be a great idea to open the High Prairie swimming pool on Family Day for a “free swim” day. That councillor sits on the recreation department board that looks after the pool. Yet didn’t know the pool was closed for a stretch of weeks for repairs. Cool idea to invite everybody for a swim in a bare concrete tank with no water!



So yes, some people are bound to not know the rules. Even when sitting right on top of them.



As if reading everybody’s minds, and their own, the imaginary mayor proclaimed in a huff, “Well, we can’t be expected to make a plan for every silly idea that pops into people’s heads. We have a rule. If somebody breaks the rule, well, we will just cross that bridge if we ever come to it.”



The rest of council nodded wisely. Why waste time arguing. We’re getting paid by the meeting, not by the hours we spend. So the rule was made. One nomination only.



June 11, the bridge arrived. A town councillor made a motion that two names be declared citizens. Not one! To the credit of Councillor Donna Deynaka, it was pointed out two names were against policy. Simple as that!



And then, for some unexplained reason, the idiocy paraded itself around the council chambers. Oh my, how do we handle this?



So, instead of simply following their own rules, councillors did their best imitations of politicians trying to be pretzels. My goodness, the twisting and turning. No names tossed in a hat, one drawn, the second saved for next year. Nobody, including the mayor running the meeting, ordering “Withdraw that motion you silly fool. Change it so we can follow the rules! You broke them, so you fix your motion. It’s not up to the rest of us to figure out how to make you happy.”



Alas, at High Prairie council, it depends on which “team” you sit. On the one team it seems some days, they work together, hoping to make each other look smart and capable. On the other team are those who, well, who actually are smart and capable. This was one of those days.



One may well write this off saying, rules are made to be broken. Or, good plans often go astray. Or, make lemonade when you get lemons.



But somewhere in all the good intentions, and all the rules made, and all the sincere attempts to do good, all too often someone always tosses a wrench in the works.