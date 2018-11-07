Editorial – Our duty is clear

Jeff Burgar

There are many, many good things about Canada. So many in fact, if we had to make a list, we would have no idea where to start. Many people who are not Canadians also think Canada is a good place to live, work, and raise a family.



Many want to live here. The official limit for the number of new Canadians our country allows to move here is now 310,000 people per year. By 2021 that will be 350,000 per year. That’s not how many want to move to Canada. That’s how many our government will allow becoming legal Canadian citizens.



Since this number is being increased, it is safe to assume there is demand. In other words, either we are doing something right in this land. Or the places people want to leave behind are very wrong. Or a combination.



On average, Canada is a good place. Probably a really, really good place. Let’s take that idea a long step further. Don’t ask, “Is Canada a good place?” Instead, ask, “Is Canada a good enough place for which to die?” This is a hard question.



For over 100 years, going back to before the First World War, Canadians answered yes. And they went to war in far off lands. For big reasons like future families? Or free speech, or the right to vote? More likely, they did it for adventure. To get away from a home life with little future. To learn skills. To earn money. To see the world. For the most part, they did it willingly, and probably with a sense they were invulnerable.



By the time the end of the First World War was in sight, so many had died or were injured, it was obvious men and women were not as invulnerable as they hoped. The stories were coming home that cowering for months in a trench, waiting for a shell to explode, or gas clouds to poison you and your friends, was no grand adventure. Volunteers to join this insanity were becoming few and far between.



So, in August 1917, conscription, by which all male citizens age 20-45 years could be called for military service, became law in Canada. In the end, there were 401,882 men registered for the draft. Of those, 124,588 were added to the military. Of those, only 24,132 were sent to France by the end of the war. In 1918, there were riots in Quebec against conscription. Many people were against it.



Twenty years later, Canadian leadership felt conscription was again necessary. However, only 12,908 conscripted soldiers were sent overseas, compared to hundreds of thousands of volunteers.



Since those times, and through the Korean War in the 1950s, Canadians have volunteered. Over and over again. By the hundreds of thousands. Despite obvious dangers, they continue to do so. Not only in our armed forces, but in police and first responder organizations across this country. Nobody forces them.



We sincerely hope, in all cases, there is a notion in all of us to do the best we can to keep Canada and all its parts, the good, wholesome, sharing and strong and free country so many of us love.



The ladies and gentlemen who have served, and continue to serve today, deserve no less. The volunteers stepped up and are truly leaders. It is our duty to honour them and remember them. We all follow in their giant footsteps.