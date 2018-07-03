Editorial – Opening doors is possible

Jeff Burgar

Are there any jobs in the High Prairie area? You know, if people are looking for work, are there any jobs out there for them?



This is sort of important, as we will explain.



You may hear it said quite often, “If people really want to work, there are lots of jobs for them.” That’s only part of an answer. The next part might start out with “ifs” about the kind of job available.



– If they don’t mind getting out of bed at 6 a.m.

– If they don’t mind commuting for an hour or two each day.

– If they don’t mind getting their hands dirty.

– If they don’t mind working for minimum wage [not that bad actually, as it will possibly soon be $15 per hour].

– If they don’t mind working part-time, or maybe at two or three part-time jobs.



Still more part of an answer might say, “Sure, lots of jobs for qualified nurses, experienced computer programmers, instructors with degrees, and on and on.”



So, are their really lots of jobs crying for people? Does anybody really know?



We ask this because you may know, there are hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people around the world running from the disasters that used to be their homes. Can we make room for them in High Prairie? The entire High Prairie region? Any place in northern Alberta? We should be able to, if we have jobs for them.



There isn’t much point in bringing refugees from WarTownTown, Africa or EastBombedOut, Syria if there is no work. It’s just as pointless as opening all of Canada to refugees. Sure we want to help people and families, but we have enough problems building pipelines, getting clean water on First Nations, dealing with homeless and so much more, should our country take on even more, even if it is the “right” thing to do?



Good question. But one step at a time!



First step, if there are jobs, is it a problem opening our communities to people who want to work?



The first part of an answer to those questions is of course, jobs. Will these people fill jobs needing filling? Can they fill empty jobs? Stepping through this, once they are here, working, are there places to live? Will they be able to support their families if they have them? Will they fit into the community? Will schools be able to take in children? On and on!



Drummondville, Quebec, is jumping at the opportunity, as they see it. Most refugees and immigrants there are settling in Montreal. Drummondville is bringing busload after busload of potential citizens to their town.



News reports of refugees “flooding” Canadian borders tend to exaggerate. Even the overwhelming numbers of Central Americans entering the United States is tiny, compared to the entire population of American. As an example, 600,000 illegals will likely enter American this year from Mexico. If the High Prairie area accepted its “fair share” of the illegals, there would be 20 new people in the region. Maybe five or six families.



Do we have jobs for them?