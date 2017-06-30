Editorial – O Canada!

Jeff Burgar

A comment on the Internet recently was over a founder of Apple Computers [now known as Apple Inc.], the late Steve Jobs, was working on July 4, America’s national holiday.

This is interesting. In America, here in Canada and in most of the free world, it is not so much that a person, any person whether rich, poor, aspiring or uncaring, is working on a national holiday. It is much more important to realize just about everybody really has a choice what they are doing on any particular day.

As far as holidays go, there are many people working. Nurses and doctors. Protective services like fire and police. People on call or standby. News people. Those responsible for essential services, like water and power. The list goes on and on and on. In the end, none are forced to be on the job. They are there by choice.

We live in a land where no adult person is forced to attend a school or church, forced to pledge an oath or a prayer, forced to wear a badge or a clothing item, or forced to salute or bow.

Essentially, no person is forced to do anything they do not want to do. Unless of course, they have chosen, of their own free will, to follow a path that leads to that situation, such as joining the armed forces, joining a particular faith, or working at a particular job.

There are many who would argue they do not have choices. In fact, courts are filled with people who claim they need to get a grip on their lives, that alcohol or drugs force them to act outrageously or be a criminal. It must be a sign of how free we are that some actually try to make a case they could not stop themselves from popping that pill, taking that drink, or lighting another cigarette. They had to break into that store.

They had to beat that woman. All because of their upbringing or because how they are treated. So of course, they have to live on the street, stealing or living in crime to make ends meet.

It is a perverse argument that those who want to help these poor downtrodden will mostly do so by taking away their freedoms. Such as charging more for cigarettes and booze, or by helping them so much, through free injection sites, soup kitchens, homeless shelters and more, they are really helping those poor souls continue their ways, possibly even helping to more quickly do away with themselves.

Yet, better this than rounding them all up once in awhile and dumping them in the desert or a hellhole of a prison, as some countries do.

This is what freedom looks like. We are free to do with our lives as we wish, as long as we do not interfere with other’s freedoms.

As Canada’s 150th birthday arrives, let us celebrate all our freedoms. Let us celebrate this wonderful land. Let us understand there is room in Canada’s heart for so many people. Let us hope and pray we can share wisely the gift of our great country to all those who will come behind us.

Let us hope and pray all of us in Canada, from our old generations to our newcomers, will always understand the freedoms we have.

Let’s celebrate our nation, July 1!