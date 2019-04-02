Editorial – Maybe have another trip

Jeff Burgar

There is sort of a standing joke in circles travelled by town, county and city councillors and officials. This is a 20- or 30-year story. Maybe longer. It goes like this:



Places like Grande Prairie and Leduc and Airdrie cry rivers over the problems they have with growth. “Gosh,” they boo hoo. “So many people are moving in, we just can’t keep up. We have to build streets, sewers, make space for new businesses. Oh my, the pressure is so much. We need money from upper government to help us build. Woe is us.”



The tears are real. So is the answer: Increase local taxes to pay for all the growth. Stop asking upper government for money.



Which means of course, you are asking all towns and places not growing to pay your bills. Your community gets all the benefits of more people. Make your people pay.



There was a second comment made right back to the crybabies: “Gee, if the only problems we had in our town was where to build a new subdivision, or put a new school, or new stores, we will gladly trade you our troubles for your growth.”



Another comment usually ignored.



Former High Prairie mayor George Keay often says, “If you’re standing still, you are actually going backwards.”



Meaning, if you aren’t keeping up with provincial growth averages, yes indeed, you are falling behind.



A few weeks ago, Big Lakes County Councillor Donald Bissel said, “High Prairie is dying.”



The silence arguing this isn’t so, continues to deafen. Is county Reeve Richard Simard penning a letter to this newspaper claiming otherwise? Is High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk speaking on CKYL or Real Country arguing this is not the case?



No and no. Does the councillor have a point? If he doesn’t, how about refuting it?



Maybe there are secret, emergency meetings happening right this minute. Or maybe the usual answer will happen that happens everywhere – hire some “economic development officers.”



Yes. That will save the day for sure. But hey, can you really expect much from people who merrily spend more time at conventions than organizing “Let’s Grow Our Communities” meetings.



Meanwhile, we are in the middle of a provincial election. Perhaps there will be flurries of phone calls to candidates about their plans for growth. Maybe demands for local business groups, like the Economic Alliance, to get more money. The UCP party has an idea about more immigrants in Alberta. But details about rural Alberta are sketchy. Basically, we are hearing little from all candidates about plans for our wee small towns or settlements.



Those who buckle down, working hard at making better communities will work, no matter what. Thank goodness!



But when local elected representatives stick their heads in the sand, should anybody outside give a flying fiddle?