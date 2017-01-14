Editorial – Mama, he’s crazy

Jeff Burgar

My goodness! What will American president Donald Trump actually do after Jan. 20?

Eight years ago, most Canadians and in fact, people around the world, had high hopes and great expectations for the new presidency of Barack Obama. Since then, public opinion increasingly trends towards asking, “Just how bad a president was Obama?”

Note this: We say “public opinion” because we feel this is the grassroots thinking of most people. The man and lady on the street. Main Street America and Main Street everywhere else.

Obama’s legacy? To name only a few, not a single banker responsible for the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression went to jail.

There is the mangled attempt to improve America’s public health system, resulting in increased costs and still millions of Americans with no health insurance. An endless war on drugs that, besides solving nothing, has hundreds of thousands of American lives ruined for petty possession of pot. A mangled foreign policy that sees Russia and China more or less acting as they wish in the world. Environment policies blocking growth, employment and wealth creation, even while so much of the world ignores pollution and climate change. Police shootings continue. Gun control is a far off dream. A bottom line for all of America is the rich get richer, the poor get poorer, and the middle-class slowly disappears.

Into this came Trump.

One year ago, in this column we said, “While mainstream media is aghast at his blurbs, the American public is cheering him on. And why not? He trashes political correctness. He isn’t ashamed to speak his mind. He says he wants to make America great again, not apologizing at all to say America has lost its way as leader of the free world. He is not ashamed to trash countries like China and Saudi Arabia for human rights abuses.”

Of course, that was all absolute heresay to media experts. So horrified were they that, unlike every other election where networks trample each other to predict a winner, it was only in the early hours the next day that Trump was, regrettably and sadly, declared a winner.

The regret continues. The sadness in media and in Hollywood continues. For them, it is all a very, very bad dream.

And some days, after listening to talk shows and yet another celebrity tell us how bad things are going to be.

After listening to news report after news report about the latest Trump fadoodle, we sometimes start to believe it might indeed be bad. The title of the Judds’ hit song, Mama He’s Crazy too often comes to mind.

We are torn. Are the ‘facts’ as presented in the news really facts? Or, are these still more attempts at our brainwashing by entrenched power elites hoping to smear Trump and somehow cling to whatever influence they have?

Naturally, helped along by their dupes in media and Hollywood – the same people who told us Obama was best for America and the world, and so was Hillary Clinton.

An already complicated world is getting more complicated by the day as this story unfolds.