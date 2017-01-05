Editorial – Let’s welcome 2017

Jeff Burgar

We didn’t have great expectations for 2016. Maybe that worked for the best. Not having high hopes usually means less disappointment, right?

So, as 2016 opened, we didn’t expect much from our new prime minister, Justin Trudeau. After all, what could he do that former prime minister Stephen Harper couldn’t do over three terms covering nine years? Well, how about some pipeline approvals for starters?

We didn’t expect much from Hillary Clinton, her being of the same cloth and party as outgoing American president Barack Obama. Obama vetoed the Keystone XL pipeline, and, while talking a great line about good relations with his northern neighbours, didn’t walk the walk.

We were not as surprised as a boatload of media and other ‘experts’ were when Donald Trump won the American election. Surprise, surprise, Trump says XL will get the go-ahead.

Nobody knew where Saudi Arabia flooding the market with oil would end, except for continued hard times in Alberta. And surprise, that too seems to have ended.

And now, we are at the start of a whole, brand new year. New expectations and hopes anyone?

Internationally, the world looks to president-elect Donald Trump, to perhaps assert America’s role as the leader of the free world.

Unfortunately, for much of the American media and Hollywood celebrities, Trump is already guilty of anything you wish to name, even before taking office.

The world is not a safe place. Definitely, it was made no safer with the disastrous foreign policies of Obama. The doctrine of “speak softly but carry a big stick” implemented by long ago president Theodore Roosevelt, has not been a policy of American, or Canadian governments for the past eight years of Obama’s presidency, and much, much longer for Canada.

Provincially, with oil prices back in the $50 range, the Alberta economy might begin to stabilize. It has to be said, it takes shocks like the latest to clean out excesses. So many businesses and industries, and even governments, struggled to compete with oilpatch wages, buying power and rampant spending. The crash is leveling the playing field.

Improving financial conditions, though pleasing to our New Democrat party, is not good news for either Wildrose or Progressive Conservative supporters. Those folks would much rather see a disaster unfold in Alberta, so either of them could ‘save’ the province. So far, timing does not look good for either party. Alberta’s recovery, barring more shocks, should be well underway by the time provincial elections roll around in 2019.

For local governments, the coming eight months could be interesting. There are municipal elections for towns, counties, and Metis settlements.

Voters for all seldom ask candidates, “What do you plan for us for the next four years.” And if they do ask, they seldom get answers like that sprung by some High Prairie town councillors a few years ago – “I think we should abolish the mayor’s authority.”

And finally, we have the birthday symbolism of our wonderful country, now 150 years old.

Our expectation? 2017 will be a great year. A very interesting and newsworthy year as well, in this, one of the best communities in the best province in the best country of the world.