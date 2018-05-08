Editorial – It’s the Circle of Life

Jeff Burgar

A few people choked on their breakfast toast or coffee when they heard about the new “point system” at Big Lakes County. Or whatever it was that clubs and groups would need to be scored under to qualify for a Big Lakes County grant.



It used to be, folks would go to their local governments, hats in hand, often crawling on hands and knees, begging for a few dollars so they could keep the lights on in their local club. Or water the greens. Or help pay for a bonspiel. Or kickstart a construction project.



Most times, the elected councillors of the day would rise up in all their magnificence. Then, focusing their steely eyes on the poor trembling subjects who dared to seek a handout, they would shout things like, “Adults should pay their own way.” Or perhaps, “You don’t even have a budget or a financial statement? How dare you darken our hallowed chamber!” Or, “You want money? Here, take some our of pins and pens and a couple rolls of toilet paper and be off with you.”



Times changed and so did the politicians. These days, it almost seems too easy to latch a few thousand dollars from a local government. It’s like a pendulum. Some years it’s hard. Some years it’s easy.



What and where the points scheme sits these days we don’t know. The saying goes, “The cevil makes work for idle hands.”



As in government, when people don’t have enough to do, let’s make up some new rules. When the boys and girls in the front and back offices aren’t busy enough, management of any sort finds work for them. Instead of saying, maybe we have too many bodies around here, it always seems to go the other way. Let’s create new jobs!



Most days, hiring people and creating make work schemes is called empire building. Yet, elected officials over and over agree, we need to be a more professional government. Which ends up usually, more rules and laws are needed. Which means more bodies.



The logical conclusion to all this is there will be fewer and fewer people doing anything productive. Like creating wealth, growing food, making real things or processing real products. The rest of us will be working in what some people call the “service economy.” This particular slice of the economy in government, or quasi-government, might more aptly be called the “parasite economy.” It has a place in the animal kingdom. Certain animals and insects and even plants have their niche in the grand scheme of things. We shouldn’t be surprised supposedly intelligent adults have picked it up.



But, as long as we are working on points systems, maybe it’s fair to grade councillors on what happens on their own field trips – the junkets and conferences and such taxpayers send them to. Like, how many networks did they network with? What did they learn? What new faces did they meet and converse with?



Heck, put somebody to work on figuring out a report card for each councillor. No doubt the coffee shop chaps will happily accept a grant to do this.



We give them 100 points already.