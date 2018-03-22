Editorial – I pay? No, you pay!

Jeff Burgar

Some observers say Alberta Transportation should not be criticized over the intersection at the proposed Tim Hortons restaurant on the east side of High Prairie.



The real story is that Tim’s already has a valid development permit. Construction is slated to happen this summer. The real problem, they say, is if there is more development following Tim’s, in the whole Peavine subdivision. If there is, Transportation will not allow such development to go ahead unless the intersection is upgraded. If true, this throws a whole new wrinkle into talks between High Prairie town council and Transportation.



High Prairie restaurant owners do not want new taxes to help build the intersection. They do not want to chip in promoting the new competition from Tim’s.



But if the project is already a go, and new intersection work isn’t needed right now, they really don’t have much to say.



Owners of the remaining empty land say they have done all they can, paying for the land and opportunities they created. Any more payment for new intersection work is money they don’t have and shouldn’t have to pay anyway, since they donated land for the new hospital. With all the traffic created there, the province of Alberta should be paying for intersection work, just as it was talked about off and on for 15 years.



Plus, if they have to recoup any money spent to build the intersection by increasing the selling price of unsold lots, they might never sell another piece. Plus, the real benefit of new development in town goes to everybody in town and the region. More businesses hiring people and providing opportunities. More developments paying money in taxes over the years. So everybody should pay a little bit.



It’s true many hands lifting do indeed lighten the load. So, it seems like it’s only fair the bill for the intersection be spread around. Ah, but…



It’s also true the province of Alberta did indicate intersection work would be included in the bill for the new hospital. Today, if Alberta Transportation is presenting cases for work they say will be needed down the road, they should have been presenting these cases all along, every day the hospital was still in planning.



Maybe they did. Maybe they didn’t.



But, just like every other utility and agency involved in little and big projects, they get to see paperwork when things are planned. Ignorance is not an excuse for a well-oiled, well-paid machine like Transportation.



In the end, all parties involved in this discussion will come to a conclusion. Whether that is fair to all concerned is not yet known. The good news is, in all the classic ways of government and politicians everywhere, this is a problem they all hope can be kicked down the road for many years to come.



Which means, it isn’t really a problem until somebody new comes along with a plan to build something in the subdivision. And hoping for no more new development really goes against what everybody involved says they want.