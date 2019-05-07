Editorial – Good news and bad news

Jeff Burgar

There is good news and bad news. Let’s start with the bad news first, then we will finish with the good news.



So, bad news: When it comes to the cheapest of cheapskates, look no further than your local elected officials. These are the folks we elect to look after sewers, water supply, roads, sports facilities and even our schools. Some days they do good. Other days, not so good.



The fine folks at Big Lakes County throw endless money at recreation. Need another $10,000 for overtime? Heck, here’s $20,000. All those repairs you need from ignoring warnings? Where do we sign the cheque for $50,000?



The money pit called the High Prairie Recreation Board was supposed to die two years ago. And that was after three different outside consultants over a dozen years said it was long overdue. So now it’s the High Prairie Recreation Department. Woo hoo!



High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk campaigned in the last election on the slogan “Change.” Two and one-half years later, if you’ve seen any serious “change” in High Prairie, let us know. Maybe we’ve been asleep at the switch. We would love to apologize. Such besmirching should not be allowed to go unchallenged, right?



And, in the spirit of being positive, there are new businesses on the horizon. A new college under construction. Some planters in front of the post office. Heck, even a brand new MLA. And a new town logo to go along with all the “change” happening! More woo hoo!



Alas, there are still things that should really twist people’s knots. First, and good on them, High Prairie town council gave the struggling Ukrainian Cultural Society $1,000 to help their finances. Alas, the much deeper pockets at Big Lakes County? A measly, crummy, pathetic, shameful $150.



Maybe a few of us should sit with county councillors, crack open our piggy banks, and see if we can match that. Shouldn’t be too hard.



But wait! Between the county writing cheques for the “new, changed” recreation department, and maybe $44,500 to send councillors on the Quebec City junket, possibly they are a tad short.



Which would explain this farce called Volunteer Appreciation Week. For a few years now, both the town and county, have had a free dinner and an evening devoted to volunteers. With a catch. These days, you have to be nominated. And then invited. We can’t have just any Dick or Jane showing up at these things you know. Gotta be thoughtful of the taxpayers.



Finally, Big Lakes is coming to its senses. Or at least, thinking about it. We’re possibly going back to open houses for volunteers, like it was in the old days. Come one, come all. Like it should be. That’s the good news. Now let’s see town council step up.



There’s more good news: It does not matter if the elected guys and gals all get paid to go to meetings, cash in on big trips, and rarely show up if they aren’t paid. Our great, wonderful, hard-working and dedicated volunteers will probably just keep on coming out, no matter what. To them, thank you. Thank you each and every one of you.