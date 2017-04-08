Editorial – Good citizen’s work is never done

Jeff Burgar

It was casually mentioned last week by a provincial government staffer that if one wants health care improvements in our region, it’s up to the public to ‘keep the pressure on’ politicians.

Over and over again, this simple statement is made. Quality health care is as much in the hands of citizens and politicians as it is in the hands of doctors, nurses, and all the people who keep the ambulances and the computers operating.

Too many think it’s somebody else’s problem. The message, “It is up to all of us” falls on seemingly deaf ears. The ears belonging to we, the public, and to our local, not provincial, elected leaders.

Let’s be clear. A city councillor in Lethbridge does not really give a rat’s butt whether there is outpatient chemo or dialysis available in High Prairie. Sure, if that councillor is ever cornered, he or she will nod and agree Fairview or McLennan all have just as much right to adequate treatment as their own people.

Honestly, how often are they cornered? Once a week? Once a month? More likely, once every 10 years, if ever. This makes sense, because how often are our own local people cornered by somebody from Fort Macleod? Not very often, at all!

This is all very obvious. If you have doubts, talk to any of our local politicians on settlement or reserve councils, or town or county. Ask them a simple question: “What is the state of health care in Taber, Alberta? Or Wainwright? Or Hinton?”

If they are able to answer that, which we sincerely doubt, how about a harder question: “What is the health care training capability in Edson?”

Maybe, we will all be surprised by informed answers. Look, there goes another flying pig!

Seriously, things like CT and MRI scans, chemo, dialysis and even birthing in High Prairie are not even close to being on the radar of somebody from Lethbridge. They might tell you different. But friends, if you honestly think that a dialysis unit in High Prairie has captivated the full, complete and undivided attention of any former and present premiers in Alberta, then you are ripe to be sold the proverbial ocean front property in Utah.

The point here is the rest of rural Alberta has the same issues, concerns as our region. We are not unique. They are not unique. All of us are just the same ol’ mushrooms. We have work to do.

Keeping ‘pressure’ on politicians in most people’s minds means harassing, cajoling, talking to and begging from each of our individual MLAs. It took what, 15-20 years of work to get a green light from former MLA Pearl Calahasen and Conservatives on the new High Prairie Regional Complex.

There are other MLAs, other politicians. So much to do. There should be a local strategy. There should be a northern Alberta strategy. There should be a rural Alberta strategy. There should be a provincial strategy that we can live with, that we can use to maintain, improve and be confident our region is equivalent to, or being even better, than the rest of this great province.