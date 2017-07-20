Editorial – Foaming, unhinged like rabid dogs

Jeff Burgar

There is something telling in the fact for the most part, American TV viewers couldn’t care less about the news media hysteria surrounding American president Donald Trump.

Hysteria? Absolutely! Everything is fair game these days, from Ivanka Trump being accosted by a noted feminist for wearing too frilly a dress, to son Donald Trump Jr. meeting a “person of interest” [read Russian government spy] claiming she had dirt on Hillary Clinton, to Trump’s handshaking, described as “typical of a thug”.

It’s gone far beyond jolly good fun and making for great entertainment.

It has to be said, many late night talk show comedians are wearing thin. Their incessant bad mouthing of Trump is just that, incessant bad mouthing. As Greg Gutfield of the Fox New program said last week, “The liberal press and media, Hollywood entertainment industry, and academe – just get over yourselves! Hillary lost. End of story.”

But of course, it is not the end of the story. Cable news ratings for the big three news channels, Fox News, CNN and MSNBC continue to climb. More people than ever are watching all three channels.

In fact, according to one of the big ratings companies that track these things, viewership for these channels is up 50 per cent over last year.

Trump is wonderful for the news business!

The real scoop nobody in the liberal camp wants to say is, conservative Fox News is the top-rated news channel. It has been for 185 consecutive months.

Yet, four times as many people are watching America’s Got Talent as are watching Fox News.

And even though Fox News had seven of the Top 10 news shows (Tucker Carlson, The Five, Hannity – beat by the NBA draft, Black Entertainment Awards night, and a NASCAR race in the last week stats are available – June 19] it is still whupped handily by Big Bang Theory.

And also beaten by America’s Got Talent, Bull, BlueBloods, Little Big Shots, Celebrity Family Feud, the Bachelorette, World of Dance, NCIS, and the only news show in that pile, CBS 60 Minutes.

Even the lowest rated prime time show, Bull, pulled in 5.4 million viewers compared to the highest Tucker Carlson show at 3.2 million.

It also has to be said, Tucker Carlson, at 6 p.m. on Fox News, is far more enjoyable than a rerun of Big Bang Theory or another cooking show. Way more enjoyable than watching CTV, CBC or Global News which these days, when they are not doing their own brand of biased content, is unashamed regurgitated content from CNN or MSNBC.

For comic relief, tune in any of the news networks. The rabid, mouth foaming, unhinged hysteria from Democratic politicians is incredible.

It wasn’t this way during the eight years of president Obama, as media and press and Obama himself sleepwalked through Iran, North Korea, Iraq, Israel, Libya and even China, abetted by a liberal media who couldn’t bring themselves to question their love affair with him.

Is there a bias against Trump? Absolutely! But since most don’t care, the craziness grows and grows.