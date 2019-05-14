Editorial – Fake news and fake presidents

Jeff Burgar

The guy who is president of the United States these days, is often described as not being “presidential”.



Let’s explore. In so-called “leadership material” contests, being bald is a disadvantage. Which does not explain Vladimir Putin of Russia. Richest man in the world Jeff Bezos. Sports star Michael Jordan. Actor Bruce Willis. Or the Dalai Lama.



But when it’s political talk about leading for countries like Britain, or the United States, or Canada, well, you better have a big hat of hair. Bald just ain’t leadership material. Go figure!



Fat is not a good idea. It is why Alberta Premier Jason Kenney worked hard to cut the flab. Being short, or female, or these days, non-white or not heterosexual, isn’t as much a hindrance as before.



There is still that “presidential” thing. Good suits. Good posture. Fit and toned. A nice tan if it suits you. Good teeth. Clean in both appearance and manner.



Although back rooms are full of macho tough-talk and profanity, that is a no-no in public. It just isn’t “presidential”. And very, very importantly, one must not be seen as warlike and belligerent.



Except of course, when a leader decides war is needed. Belligerence is what is required. Showing the other side you mean business. Showing your own troops you mean business and aren’t going to be pushed around. Ask Sir Winston Churchill.



When dealing with Ottawa and B.C., Rachel Notley did all the right things, until doing the right thing stopped working. As soon as that happened Notley was in a fight with Kenney. Instead of both guns blazing, she tried to be “presidential”.



Here’s another fellow. He is off to Quebec, along with a gaggle of county councillors going to a convention. It’s the Federation of Canadian Municipalities. This fellow, Barry Morishita, is already a president, being the president of the Alberta Urban Municpalities Association.



This newspaper’s editor, Chris Clegg, suggested a few months ago, Alberta politicians could send a real message about working together and being good neighbours. This to the province [Quebec] where leadership smears Alberta every chance it gets. Boycott the convention, Clegg suggested.



Some governments are talking exactly that. The City of Medicine Hat is boycotting.



But the president of AUMA says, “Tsk, tsk. Let’s not be childish. We are doing this to set the framework for us to engage in two-way conversations with other leaders across the country, not only to hear the Alberta perspective, but for us to hear their perspectives as well.” Blech, we say!



Here is more “presidential” blah blah.



“A respectful debate cannot happen if we are not all at the table. We cannot learn and understand from each other if we shut down the conversation before it can even occur,” says Moroshita.



Barry, you are 10 years too late. Fine words for peacetime. Not so fine for where Alberta is today. Sell your position to Premier Kenney. He just won an election, with majority support from Albertans, basically based on “going to war.”



These days in Alberta, that’s being “presidential” for sure.