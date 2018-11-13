Editorial – Deep breaths! Then relax!

Jeff Burgar

“So!” the fellow sneered at us. “You are Trump fans. Good luck with that!”



Most of us, in fact, probably all of us in our little gaggle of happy-go-lucky come-what-may people have never once been confronted over our politics. Ever! We go to work. We dislike Liberals most days, but not always. We still remember the National Energy Program. We appreciate the oilpatch and forestry. We don’t like big government.



Many of us go to church, but we don’t make a big deal of it. We don’t care for rampant political correctness. Especially, we don’t like all the “isms” thrown in our faces whenever we dare ask a question about something.



In short, we are what are known as small-c conservatives. We love our homes, our families, our province, and our country.



Apparently, that makes us a target. And the next thing you know, we are being labelled a Trump fan. Suddenly, in some circles, we are something evil that must be cleansed from earth. What the heck?



As written in these pages many times, Canadians have much more in common with Bernie Sanders than with Donald Trump. Sanders, if you recall, ran against Hillary Clinton over who would carry the Democrat flag in the American president election in 2016.



Sanders is for universal health care, much as we have in Canada. He is for all manner of social and welfare and education programs, much as we have in Canada. He wants to cut defence spending. Increase the size of government. Raise taxes and more. All things big city and central Canadian voters love. Sanders would be prime minister in Canada in a heartbeat.



Sanders is likeable. There is also much to like about Trump. It doesn’t have to be all of one, and none of the other. That’s something to remember when tossing around accusations, no matter who might be liked or not liked.



Can you like Christmas turkey and desserts, but not like getting fat? Of course. Somehow, shades of grey do not register in the minds of the “anti-Trump” folks.



Trump appeals to us small-c conservatives. Like rural Canadians. Rural Albertans. Why not? He stands for the rule of law. He is against the twisted meanings of “nationalism” and “invasion” conjured up Stateside. He supports guns, but decries shootings. He spends money on military, while in Canada we try to keep rolling back the spending. There is lots to not like, including the buffoonery and bragging. But, he is keeping his promises.



From our Canadian sidelines, it’s easy to think the United States is going nuts. Tune in any morning or afternoon talk show on a major channel like NBC or ABC. It’s all about the latest “bad” thing Trump did. And it’s all “Hair On Fire” reporting. “Oh no! It’s gonna be war with North Korea!”



How soon we have forgotten former president Barack Obama. He killed Keystone XL. Drew a line in the sand in Syria, and then ignored it. Said American jobs were never coming back. And ISIS?



We’re happy saying we really don’t want his type of government back.



Even if we do get called a Trump fan.