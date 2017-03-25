Editorial – Cut from the same cloth

Jeff Burgar

There was yelling and cheering when Jason Kenney took the helm of the Alberta Conservative party March 18.

And there might be parades, streamers and music when Brian Jean of Wildrose and Kenney both say, again, we must unite the right.

Such minor points in the grand scheme of Alberta and Canadian politics mean little to us making a living in our rural communities. Or, those parts of our wonderful province that really work hard to make our towns, settlements, small cities and counties attractive places to live and raise a family. Because, at the end of the day, it’s the same old story of the one-metre wide pipeline heading south, and the half-cm garden hose flowing north. Money and resources pour out of northern and rural Alberta. A twiddling pittance comes back.

It already looks like, as Yogi Berra would say, “deja vu all over again.”

Forty years ago, in the midst of the first oil crash following the first oil boom, businesses, school divisions, local governments and medical facilities appealed to our provincial government for help. The story came back, “We have major car and implement dealers in Red Deer going broke. If we can’t help them, we won’t be helping you.”

This sums up a perfectly clear attitude in government toward our small towns that persists to this day.

“Sorry folks. Your votes don’t really count. We are going to look after areas [read cities] where all the votes are. Too bad but that’s reality.”

An interesting point here is, both Kenney and Jean, while members of Stephen Harper’s federal government, clearly followed that line of thought.

Jean, even while supposedly representing Fort McMurray, failed to do anything at all to help wage pressure in that city. Oil booms are lots of fun for many, but not for all. Small businesses and even local governments can’t pay the wages offered by the oilpatch.

Kenney? In truth, horribly worse. Same cloth, just a different cut. Both are political animals chasing votes, and to hell with principles or looking after every constituency, not just the ones with lots of votes.

Don’t think Alberta’s present government, under Rachel Notley, is a symbol of purity. Notley takes it on the chin from diehard nay sayers every day. Those nay sayers didn’t learn anything from 42 years of PC rule, some great and some horrible years. Blindly, they want to go back to those old days of the pipeline and the garden hose. Why?

Meanwhile, Notley, in her own way, seems ready to carry on with looking after her central core voters – teachers, unions, and civil servants.

Business and industry that couldn’t keep up with the oilpatch now have a new buggy bear.

These could be opportune times for rural communities, but only if they figure out things better than the governments smartly playing them for fools, just as they have always done.