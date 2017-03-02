Editorial – And where is truth?

Jeff Burgar

Political noise coming from our American neighbours continues to rise in volume. Democrats vs Republicans. Media vs Trump. Hollywood vs Trump.

Liberals vs conservatives. Bureaucrats vs elected officials. Talking heads on TV news channels vs TV comedians. Democrat news station vs Republican news station vs Republican newspaper vs Democrat magazine vs fake news vs real news.

Anybody who spends 10 minutes lately, watching a TV show on Fox News, CNN or MSNBC might go through many stages of shock, awe, hilarity, disbelief. And finally, disgust. Each news story, and with President Donald Trump – there are oh so many – creates a new blizzard of stories, comments, opinions and even now, ‘news’ stories about news stories! One report feeds to the next, like melting snow feeds a creek, then a stream and then a river. Unlike pristine sources in the wilderness, our little creek passes by ever increasing sewage outlets, all of them dumping their own contaminations into our pure water. By the time news reaches us, it bears hardly any resemblance to what started out.

Real news? Bias in news? Fake news? Who really knows these days?

Politicians of course, have always complained about being misquoted. It’s the old “what came out of my mouth wasn’t what I meant to say” song we have all heard many times before. First comes “blame the media” for telling lies, “I never said that at all.” Then, as evidence mounts about a boneheaded statement or position, it turns into, “my comments were taking out of context.” As more evidence comes in, the story becomes “they misinterpreted what I said, those scoundrels.” And then it’s, “I didn’t really mean what I said.”

And finally, “well, I made a mistake. Now let’s forget all about it, let’s put this behind us, so we can all move forward.”

Unfortunately, when it comes to big news in America, it is increasingly rare for a politician to back down. They will pivot, turn on a dime, and spout one lie after another to cover up previous lies. Mixed in of course, with the now standard, “it’s all fake news.”

To be fair, and not prejudiced against the inventor of that new label, it is also becoming just as rare for a news outlet to admit a bias or mistake.

Meanwhile, folks on Main Street are ever more divided. Self-proclaimed intellectuals and heavy thinkers refuse to admit most of their opinions are shaped by celebrities like David Suzuki. People who don’t believe in “science settled” manmade global warming are labeled Neanderthals.

On the other side, and sometimes on the same side, are people worried about finding a new regulation imposed on them, or a freedom taken away “for the good of all people,” or a new tax “to pay for all the good things we all need.”

There are so many things needing balanced, serious and fair discussion. When the highest levels of politics are little more than catfights and hissy fits, it’s hard to believe anything good can come of all this. It’s raucous, wild, crazy, sometimes very entertaining and all too often, very disgusting.

Freedom it appears, does not include any right to be free from liars.