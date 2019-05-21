Editorial – Always silver linings

Jeff Burgar

Just when you think we are all doomed, something happens which brings rays of sunshine and a bit of hope to all the gloom.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, ever since elected, has proven to be of many minds. First, a fluffpot jet-setter. Off to India to show off his new clothes. Over to Paris, to solemnly speak on climate change and how Canada will rid itself of “dirty oil”. His behind the scenes wheeling and dealing, hoping to win votes in Quebec over the SNC-Lavalin affair. His virtue signaling – “the Great Bear Rain forest is no place for oil shipments.” His gender equality and minority plans. His meddling in the Kinder Morgan TMX pipeline, which ended up leaving his government little option but to buy the whole mess.



And lately, his Bill C-69, almost guaranteed to stop resource development in Canada. Plus, Bill C-48, the tanker shipping ban aimed at stopping oil from being shipped out of British Columbia, but not down the St. Lawrence Seaway or to Maritime refineries. There are cleaner and safer boats in Eastern Canada? No! Prince Edward Island potatoes, birds and marine life up and down the entire eastern seaboard are more immune to and oil spill than poor, super-fragile touristy places on the west coast? The hypocrisy boggles the mind.



But there is hope! Last week, Canada’s Upper Chamber, the Senate, voted against that stinkpot of a bill, C-48!



It is not often this generally useless bunch of twaddles actually leans into doing something for the nation and not themselves. Does the name Mike Duffy, he of cross-country trips visiting family, or having an Ottawa home, paid by taxpayers, ring any bells?



But this time, the Senate acted. Good for them!



The senator’s vote will no doubt enrage the B.C. Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island. For some reason, these are the same folks who allowed $5 billion of money laundering, and real estate values in Vancouver and area to shoot through the roof. They also voted in a provincial government that has to be propped up by the Green Party. And there is now concern this might happen in this fall’s federal election.



Say what? Yup Alberta’s worst nightmare could be coming down the road. That’s according to Calgary news columnist Don Braid. He suggests a federal Liberal minority, propped up by the Green Party, is a possibility. Yikes!



That would twist Trudeau in complete knots. Not to mention, have Albertans pretty well up in arms demanding to leave Confederation.



But perhaps there will be hope. Just like C-48, people may come to their senses. Or perhaps, maybe the good people of Northern BC will join with Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba and demand their own, new pipelines. Northern BC has virtually nothing in common with the looney-tunes in Vancouver. Joining Alberta as part of Alberta, going on their own, or creating a new province with Northern Alberta might be a better deal.



When it comes to separation, this new unification is one aspect of the talks that hardly ever gets mentioned. It should be.