Editorial – 2019 will be wild

Jeff Burgar



Is anybody making sense of provincial, national and international politics these days?



Confusion comes from many sources. Activist judges seemingly making laws to an extent never seen before. Bureaucracies unable to handle simple jobs, always pleading more money is needed. And what seems like a constant stream of resignations and firings. Gambling and sexual problems appear rampant, whether in Canada, America, or just about any place in Europe.



One does not need to be a politician. Just about anybody in the public eye, from comedian to talk show host to corporate leader to athlete, are all under fire. A slip of the tongue, misspeaking something about a party leader on your side, or slurring any ethnic, racial, sexual or cultural group, brings out the armies of social media. The world is ready to send you, your career and even anybody who might defend you, to the every growing ash heap of burned at the stake social justice triumphs.



Somewhere in this, everyday crime, like break-ins and assaults, unless it involves celebrities, is barely mentioned. Crime in semi-high office or finance centres? Bad guys going to jail? Extreme poverty at home or abroad? Education failings? Human rights abuses? Barely of interest to mainstream media.



Today, major media news mostly rehashes stories from another major media. Then it becomes a welter of opinions supporting one political view or another. Honest news reporting is almost extinct. It is replaced by talk show hosts, by journalists determined to insert into their stories the politics their network, newspaper or station supports.



American President Donald Trump has single-handedly boosted the fortunes of countless failing newspapers, talk shows, cable news stations, late night comedians, and even poster painters.



One may or may not agree with the opinions. Somewhere, any person can find something, somewhere, to ease your mind and confirm your thoughts. Even if 99 per cent of the material elsewhere does not quite agree with you. Or even violently disagrees with you. You will find something to like. It is a very confusing world.



Albertans and Canadians will have two elections by which they can influence the universe. Or at least, each of their neighbourhoods.



Alberta’s provincial election this spring will be marked by two extremes. It will be a war to be the reasoned and cool head, and at the same time be the loudest and most aggressive Alberta defender, raging against enemies east and west.



In the fall, Justin Trudeau’s federal Liberals could be wiped out on the Prairies. It will take several miracles of pipelines, changes in world trading markets, and a rebound in oil prices, to save his butt. Most likely, he and fellow conspirators intent on destroying the energy industry will seek to shore up votes in other provinces.



Not a good sign for Alberta. We may end getting the best government possible in Alberta, and the worst government possible in Ottawa.



It will be a very, very noisy, and very, very interesting 2019.