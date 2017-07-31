Ebbett awarded Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron has asked themselves many times over the years, “What would we do without Wendell [Ebbett]?”

And so has the High Prairie Legion. And the High Prairie Golden Age Club, and Air Cadet League, and many other organizations.

Ebbett volunteers to do paperwork, fundraising, recycling, work casinos – whatever is needed.

To mark his exemplary service, Ebbett was presented with the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers by Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee at a ceremony at the Legion Hall June 30.

Larivee presented the medal on behalf of the federal government’s Governor General, David Johnston.

The medal is presented to citizens in recognition of their significant volunteer contributions.

“Volunteers like you are fundamental to the well-being of our country, reflecting the rich diversity of Canada’s people and the many talents and interests which enrich our society,” wrote Johnston in a congratulatory letter to Ebbett.

“What they have in common is the support they provide to their communities at the grassroots level and the positive impact they have on the lives of others, helping to make our neighbourhoods and our nation stronger.”

He also noted such volunteers give freely of their time to help others, and welcomed Ebbett to the ranks “caring Canadians”.

Larivee said she was honored to represent the federal government in the ceremony.

“You are the type of people who make a town more than a town,” she said.

Ebbett is humbled but appreciative.

“Thank you, but that’s not why I do it,” he said. “Thank you all, I appreciate all you coming.”

Reps from the Legion, Air Cadets, Golden Age Club, Air Cadet League, and Alberta 55 Plus attended.