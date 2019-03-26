Easter tradition continues at St. Mark’s

St. Mark’s Anglican Church Rev. Leon Cadsap, left, and Warden Peter Clarke hold an open Bible and invite people to read the Scriptures aloud for one hour during April 14-18 to celebrate Easter.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A tradition of reading the entire Bible the week before Easter returns starting April 14.



St. Mark’s Anglican Church invites the public to help read the Bible from Palm Sunday, April 14 to Maundy Thursday, April 18.



The custom leads up to Easter Sunday, April 21.



Rev. Leon Cadsap and Warden Peter Clarke welcome people to read during the Proclamation Week event.



“We will read from 6 a.m. to midnight on most days, this year,” Clarke says.



Reading was around the clock the past two years.



A schedule of 77 hours is open for people to read for one hour.



“It’s a time when the people from the churches and community come together to read and hear God’s Word,” Clarke says.



“We try to get people from as many of the local churches as possible.”



Reading will start April 14 at 1 p.m. and continue until April 18 at 5 p.m.



“It’s a very popular event,” says Clarke, who started the tradition more than 15 years ago.



“People who read say they feel at peace reading God’s Word here in the church.



“There’s something special about reading God’s Word out loud, it’s more meaningful.”



Clarke encourages more people to come and listen to the readings.



He says church members also go to J.B. Wood Continuing Care Centre and Pleasantview Lodge and read the Bible to residents.



Readers can bring their preferred translation of Bible.



People wishing to read can fill in a time slot on sign-up sheets at local churches.



Anyone wiilling to read and schedule a time may also phone Clarke at [780] 523-3722 or Rev. Cadsap at the church at [780] 523-3996.



Besides the host church, readers have previously represented local congregations, including Bethel Baptist Church, High Prairie United Church, Lighthouse Community Church, Redeemer Lutheran Church, St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church, High Prairie Christian Centre, the Nazarene Church of High Prairie, Windword Church, High Prairie Victory Life Church and Sucker Creek.