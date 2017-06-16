East Prairie lobbying for road

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

East Prairie Metis Settlement continues to lobby for a connector road to Swan Hills south of the settlement.

East Prairie has requested that an “inter-municipal collaboration” be held to discuss building the road from High Prairie to Swan Hills, crossing East Prairie’s land.

The settlement council has argued for decades that they need another access out of the settlement, especially in case of a fire, or flood, which would trap its residents.

The request was made to High Prairie town council in an e-mail June 2.

“Our understanding is that at some point the Alberta government has set up an investigation into the feasibility of such infrastructure inventory expansion,” wrote Rudolf Liebenberg on behalf of the settlement council.

“[East Prairie] also invites our neighbours to bring relevant deliberation to the table on issues that affect us all and propose a time and setting for our first meeting.”

Town council discussed the matter at its meeting June 13, too late for press.