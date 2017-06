E.W. Pratt athletes at Provincials

Athlete Category Distance/Time Place

Hailey Cox Jr. Women’s 200-M Hurdles 1:04.89 seconds 15

Kataja Sware Jr. Women’s 80-M Hurdles 16.40 seconds 13

Annie Anderson Int. Women’s 800-Metres 3:20.07 seconds 14

Trista Calhoon Int. Women’s Javelin 24.17 metres 9

Chelsea Mourre Int. Women’s Long Jump 4.11 metres 12

Chelsea Mourre Int. Women’s 100-Metres 14.01 seconds 16

Katrina Reade Int. Women’s 3,000-Metres 12:21.57 seconds 8

Katrina Reade Int. Women’s 1,500-Metres 5:41.90 seconds 10

Katrina Reade Int. Women’s 400-Metres 1:13.00 seconds 12

Emma Delorme Sr. Women’s Triple Jump 9.29 metres 11

Emma Delorme Sr. Women’s 100-Metres 13.64 seconds 13

Emma Delorme Sr. Women’s Discus 24.14 metres 13

Jessica Smith Sr. Women’s Shot Put 6.73 metres 16

Mackenzie Blackwell Jr. Men’s Javelin 38.82 metres 7

Cole Isaac Jr. Men’s Long Jump 5.39 metres 9

Keaton Auger Int. Men’s 300-M Hurdles 48.19 seconds 14

Brendyn Larson Int. Men’s Long Jump 6.37 metres 2

Brendyn Larson Int. Men’s Triple Jump 12.11 metres 7

Montana Blackwell Sr. Men’s Javelin 38.82 metres 7

Austin Doan Sr. Men’s Discus 34.02 metres 4

Austin Doan Sr. Men’s Long Jump 5.50 metres 14

Brandon McNabb Sr. Men’s 100-M Hurdles 19.75 seconds 14

EWP Men’s Relay Team Junior Men’s 4×100-Metres 51.22 seconds 11

[Kolby Backs, Cole Isaac, Tyson Jones and Roland Villa]

NOTE: The Northwest Zone Sr. Women’s team placed ninth in the 4×100-Metre relay. Pratt members included Emma Delorme and Julia Isaac.