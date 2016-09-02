Duperon and Laboucan win seniors open

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Dave Duperon captured the men’s championship at the Senior Open at High Prairei and District Golf Course on Aug. 19.

He won the title with a score of 77.

Hazel Laboucan won the women’s championship with a score of 94.

“We had 42 golfers, with George Bennett the oldest golfer at 94,” co-ordinator Anita Cunningham says.

Here’s a rundown of the results for the men:

Ages 50-55 – 1 Rick Lukan with 78, 2. Carl Willier with 83.

Ages 56-60 – 1. Jeff Simkins with 84, 2. Dave Baroldi with 85.

Ages 61-65 – 1. Arnold Gauchier with 78, 2. Tom McNabb with 82.

Ages 66-70 – 1. Lawrence Ghostkeeper with 82, 2. Doug Flett with 83.

Ages 70 plus – 1. Harry Laboucan with 84, 2. Willie Hendry.

Here’s a rundown of women’s results.

Ages 50-55 – 1. Sharon Laboucan with 95, 2. Anita Cunningham with 104.

Second Flight – 1. Diane Willier with 95, 2. Therese Giroux with 107.

Other special prizes were given away.

Diane Elliot was the closest to the pin on hole 2.

Dave Baroldi was the closest to the pin on hole 4.

Cam Lizee made the longest putt for a man.

Sharon Laboucan made the longest drive by a woman.