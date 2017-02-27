Ducks Unlimited Banquet next month in McLennan

Spotlight Staff

The 28th annual Smoky River Ducks Unlimited Banquet is just a month away, so get your tickets as soon as possible.

The event will be held at the Elks and Royal Purple Community Hall in McLennan on March 18. It will feature a fine meal, a series of raffles and auction events.

Cocktails are at 5:30 p.m. and the dinner starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $40 each and can be purchased by calling Terry Dunne at (780) 523-0934, or by going to the Ducks unlimited web site (ducks.ca) and searching for the Smoky River event.

All funds raised go toward the DUC’s wetlands and conservation efforts.

About Ducks Unlimited Canada

Since 1938, we’ve completed more than 9,720 projects and conserved, restored and positively influenced more than 127 million acres of habitat.

That’s an area nearly the size of the Yukon.

Despite our progress, we still lose up to 80 acres of wetlands every day in Canada—the equivalent of 45 soccer fields. Most of these wetlands are on Crown land or private property owned by families, farms and industry.