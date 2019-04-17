Duchesneau named to ABN team

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Several players from the High Prairie Outlaws are taking their football skills to a higher level.



Raiden Duchesneau made the Alberta North U-16 team as a defensive back. He tried out for the team at a Football Alberta camp in Edmonton.



Running back Austin Kerekanich, defensive lineman Waylon Lauck and defensive back Drae L’Hirondelle also attended the camp.



Lauck also took part in a camp in Grande Prairie this spring, and earned a spot to play in the Wild Rose Bowl on June 23 at the University of Lethbridge.



Jace Supernault and Lennox Alook attended a University of Alberta camp in Grande Prairie.



All six played last season for the High Prairie Outlaws in the Peace Country Bantam Football League.



“That was a great experience for all the players that attended,” says Tom Duchesneau, who has coached the Outlaws’ in their first three seasons.



“They will be able to bring that back to their team and share with their teammates.”



Each bantam team in Alberta was allowed to recommend up to four players for the Alberta North U-16 team camp.



About 180 players took part in the tryout camp, he says.



Raiden Duchesneau is now invited to attend the 2019 Football Alberta Junior Bowl from May 17-20 in Calgary.



Team Alberta will be named after players from Team Alberta North compete against players from Team Alberta South in individual skills followed by a final game May 20.



The final team will go on to represent Alberta in the Football Canada U-16 Football Challenge in Kamloops, July 15-18.



The six players move up to high school football for the Renegades in the Mighty Peace Football Conference in the coming season.