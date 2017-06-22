Dubrule named new VP at Vanier

Richard Froese

Spotlight

Monique Dubrule has been named the new principal of Georges. P. Vanier School in Donnelly.

She has been teaching at Vanier since 2005 and been in a LEED (Leading Education Every Day) position for the past year, says a news release from High Prairie School Division.

“In the LEED position, Monique has been able to job-shadow administrators to gain a further understanding of school administration,” says Tammy Henkel, who chairs the board.

She has attended CAP (Curriculum, Assessment and Pyramid of Intervention) meetings which support the development of school-based administrators as instructional leaders by providing vice-principals with frequent and ongoing professional development.

Dubrule has a Bachelor of Education from the University of Alberta.

She is a certified badminton instructor from Alberta Badminton and is fluent in French.

Additionally, she has led the GPV Mentorship Program for the past two years and volunteers in her community as a Twilight Figure Skating Club representative, Smoky River Minor Hockey treasurer, Smoky River Dance Society representative, and St. John Baptiste Church first communion and reconciliation instructor.