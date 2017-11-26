Dual credit gives students a head start

Spotlight Staff

The Alberta government has made changes to the dual-credit program to improve access for students and ensure the program is sustainable for the long term.

Dual-credit programming allows students to earn credits for high school and post-secondary studies at the same time, says a news release dated Nov. 7.

“Expanding dual credit to every corner of the province is a great example of how we are working to make life better,” Education Minister David Eggen says.

“Many students have said that dual credit has had a big impact on their decision to stay in school and that it has helped them get a head start on their post-secondary education and careers.

“In some instances, students have been able to complete post-secondary with less financial debt.”

Recent changes to the dual-credit program have improved access for students by giving school authorities predictable, sustainable funding to expand the program across the province.

Colleges also support the improved opportunities.

“Dual credit remains one of the best ways for students to develop the knowledge, skills and confidence to transition to post-secondary education or the workforce,” says Barry Litun, executive director of the College of Alberta School Superintendents.

“We want schools to be able to think long- term about dual credit and to develop learning opportunities that meet the needs of students, the community and the labour market.”

Since 2013, about 10,000 students have enrolled in at least one dual-credit course each year.

Dual-credit programming contributes to improved high school completion rates and supports meaningful connections to the labour market through workplace experience and hands-on training.

In May 2017, Alberta Education announced $16.4 million in funding for dual credit programming in Alberta.

Following the announcement, Advanced Education, Education, Indigenous Relations, and Labour worked together to develop the Alberta Dual Credit Framework and the Dual Credit Implementation Guide.

They provide school authorities with more support and direction to expand the dual credit program across the province.