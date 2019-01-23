Drunken man threatens female officer

H.P court docket

Jan. 14, 2019

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A man from Atikameg will serve time in a treatment centre after pleading guilty to three charges in High Prairie provincial court Jan. 14.

Dennis Andrew Sawan, 41, was handed a conditional sentence order for 90 days after court heard about an incident where he threatened a female police officer while intoxicated.

Sawan pleaded guilty to single counts of uttering threats causing death, resisting a peace officer and breaching conditions.

High Prairie RCMP observed Sawan staggering as he walked along a road in Atikameg on Jan. 12, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich said.

Sawan pulled away as police attempted to secure him in handcuffs. He used vulgar language in his threats that were read in court.

“Next time, I’ll f@$%^ing kill you,” the Crown read one of the threats by Sawan.

“I will remember your face and when you’re not wearing that uniform, I’ll destroy you.”

Sawan also made a gesture that he threatened to choke her, Hurich added.

Counsel Harry Jong appeared in court to speak for Sawan. He told court Sawan drank in his home, then went outside where police saw him.

“He says he wasn’t in his right mind,” Jong said.

“He was speaking drunken jibberish.”

The accused was remorseful as he appeared in the prisoner’s box.

“I’m sorry for my actions,” Sawan said.

“I have an alcohol problem. I’m willing to go for treatment,” he added.

Before his guilty plea, Sawan had already made plans to enter a treatment program.

Judge D.R. Shynkar also ordered Sawan to participate in an after-care program.

Sawan was reminded to obey the CSO and remain sober, or face further consequences.

“A slip is a step backwards,” Judge Shynkar said.

“If you break it, you may have to serve your time in jail.”

Sawan, who was also convicted of assaulting a peace officer last summer, is scheduled to be sentenced on other matters on March 26.

“Before he is sentenced [on the other charges], he wants to get treatment,” said his lawyer, Harry Jong.

Under court order, Sawan is required to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.



– – – – – – – – –



Nathaniel J. Carifelle, 24, of Peavine, was sentenced to 14 days after pleading guilty to assault and failing to comply with probation.

He was credited for time served in Peace River Correctional Centre and released.

However, Carifelle was placed on probation for 12 months and ordered to complete treatment for alcohol and drug abuse.

Carifelle assaulted his girlfriend at their home on Dec. 23 when she suffered a black eye and a minor cut, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich said.

“You have to behave yourself,” Judge D.R. Shynkar told Carifelle.

Carifelle was not sober at the time.

“When police arrived, he was under the influence of some kind of intoxicating drug,” Hurich said.

The global sentence for Carifelle also included a guilty plea for breach of probation. He was on order to not consume or possess alcohol or intoxicating substances.

The accused claimed the incident was very unusual for the couple and apologized.

“We never fight, that’s not like us,” he said.

“I’m very sorry for what I did.”

Carifelle welcomed the terms of probation.

“He wants to go for treatment,” said Harry Jong, his lawyer. “They want to go together.”

No reason was given for the incident.

“He can’t remember how and why it started,” Jong said.

The judge gave Carifelle one uncommon condition for probation: if the victim feels threatened by his actions and orders him out of the residence, he must leave immediately.



– – – – – – – – –



Evan Lyle Perry, 28, was handed a global sentence of 30 days after pleading guilty to assault and failing to comply with probation.

He was credited 24 days served in Peace River Correctional Centre.

Perry was further sentenced to probation for six months. Court heard Perry assaulted his female spouse on Dec. 29, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich said.

“He pushed her down to the ground and punched her in the side of the head.”

Perry was not living at the residence where she lived, he added.

“He had been drinking alcohol and wanted to drive home, which started an argument,” Hurich said.

Court heard the two are no longer together.

“He says the relationship between the two of them is over,” said Harry Jong, his lawyer.

Perry breached probation by possessing firearms. Hurich told court Perry took a firearm that belonged to her and locked himself in a room.

“He said he was going to shoot himself,” Hurich said.

However, he added the female owner says she was not sure whether any ammunition was in the gun.

Perry is required to complete treatment for alcohol during his probation.



– – – – – – – – – –



Jordan Evan Steinhauer, 35, of Edmonton, was fined $287 after pleading guilty to entering onto land without permission of the owner and $50 for failing to appear in court.

“He went hunting for moose with his boss,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.

“They were walking through bush and split up and he went onto private land.”

Steinhauer appeared from the Edmonton Remand Centre on CCTV.