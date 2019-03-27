Drinking days are over, woman, 32, tells court

H.P. court docket

March 18, 2019

Judge A.B. Chrenek

A young High Prairie woman pledges to get back on the road to sobriety from her life of alcohol addiction.

Alexis C. Schnoeller, 32, was placed on probation for one year after pleading guilty to several charges in High Prairie provincial court March 18.

“I won’t be drinking,” Schoeller promised court while appearing on CCTV.

She added she wants to change her life.

“I want to have a better future. I can’t live like this. I plan to get treatment to make it better.”

Schnoeller pleaded guilty to 10 of 26 charges. All other charges were withdrawn.

“She wants to resolve them all today,” said her lawyer, Harry Jong.

“She recognizes she’s an alcoholic.”

Schnoeller was sentenced to seven days consecutive after pleading guilty to two counts of theft under $5,000 and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

Court heard she stole two bottles of liquor from Brandy McCoy’s Pub on Oct. 7 and one bottle from the Cozy Corner Pub on Oct. 12, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu told court.

She also pleaded guilty to two charges of being intoxicated against court orders.

On another matter, Schnoeller was sentenced to probation for six months for theft under $5,000.

Eta-Ndu told court Schnoeller stole laundry soap from Field’s on Nov. 27.

Part of the probation order includes she cannot enter Fields.

Schnoeller was also sentenced to probation for one year after pleading guilty to breaching conditions by being intoxicated. Part of the order includes she is required to complete counselling and treatment which, the judge adds, may include residential treatment.

It was still not the end of her legal troubles. Schnoeller was fined $200 each on charges of failing to comply with probation and two counts for failing to comply with an undertaking.

The charges arose after Schnoeller failed to report to her probation officer as required, the Crown alleged.

Schnoeller was also sentenced to one day for breaching conditions and was credited for time served. The charge arose when she was found intoxicated.



– – – – – – –



Mary C. Patenaude, 53, of East Prairie was fined $1,000 and banned from driving for one year after pleading guilty to impaired driving.

High Prairie RCMP responded to a report of an unconscious woman in a vehicle near East Prairie on Feb. 15, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu told court.

“She was sitting in the driver’s seat holding a bottle of solvent.”

High Prairie EMS also responded and later transferred the woman to the High Prairie Health Complex.

RCMP noticed signs of intoxication upon arrival.

“Her eyes were glassy and her face was flush and she had no reaction,” Eta-Ndu said.

When police helped her out of her vehicle, she was not able to stand on her own, he added.

Patenaude showed remorse for her behaviour.

“She’s quite ashamed at herself,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.

Patenaude said she was having a bad day when the incident occurred.

“She says she hadn’t drunk alcohol for 18 years,” said Jong.

Judge A.B. Chrenek noted her last impaired driving charge was 22 years ago.



– – – – – – –



Benjamin L’Hirondelle, 28, of Edmonton, was fined $960 after pleading guilty to breach of probation.

“He did not provide proof that he completed hours of community service,” Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu alleged.

Duty counsel Harry Jong admitted L’Hirondelle did not complete 80 hours of community service as required. Court later heard only 10 hours were completed.

L’Hirondelle’s excuse was he found work in the trucking industry in the Slave Lake area.

“He says his priority was making money for his family, not his hours,” Jong said.

The excuse did not please the judge.

“Not doing your hours to make money is not a good thing,” Judge Chrenek said.