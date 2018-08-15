Driftpile youth strike it big with Blue Jays



Richard Froese

South Peace News

The spirit of the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team was in the area as Driftpile Cree Nation welcomed the Jays Care Foundation for a day camp for youth Aug. 7-10.



Driftpile Right to Play youth program was selected to host a clinic where children were taught skills about baseball and life, says Charlotte Giroux, local program mentor, who co-ordinated the event.



“We had total of about 30 children from ages five to 17,” Giroux says.



“They enjoyed the camp, and learned a lot about baseball and lifeskills.”



More than baseball was taught.



“I hope it brings more enjoyment to baseball and other sports to children, rather than playing just for competition,” Giroux says.



“We want them to have fun while learning how to be a better person.”



Parents and community leaders supported the program.



“It’s a great experience for the children to learn about communication and teamwork,” says parent Yvonne Hamelin.



“They learned about taking turns and to give positive feedback to each other.”



Jays Care Foundation facilitators Cody Bradt and Alex Mohamed were delighted by the response of the children and support from the community.



“We were excited to be here in Driftpile and we’ve seen lots of positive attitudes coming out,” Bradt says.



“We use baseball as a valuable tool to teach lifeskills, to create a level playing field for all kids across Canada.”



Children were taught about communication, teamwork, sportsmanship, courage and the love of sports, Bradt says.



“We also got a good feel for the community and its strong support and involvement with children and youth,” Mohamed says.



The program ended with a baseball game with youth against adults and a community barbecue on Aug. 10.