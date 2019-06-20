Driftpile students celebrate K-graduation

Peek-a-boo! Chael Sasakamoose makes up his own game while waiting for the ceremony to end.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Enough of this kindergarten, off to Grade 1!



Nine children at Driftpile Mihtatakawah Sipiy School celebrated their first graduation June 13 as the kindergarten class prepared for life in the big world of Grade 1.



The important of an education was repeated over and over by guest speakers, with each asking parents for their continued support of their children.



“These are the future of Driftpile Cree Nation,” said principal Patricia Marshall, who added it was important to make learning fun.



“Today we celebrate the success of their completion of kindergarten.”



Councillor Hank Giroux spoke on behalf of Chief Dwayne Laboucan and council.



“I congratulate these kids, it’s the first step in their education,” she said. “Education is the key to our way of life now.”



Giroux added the call of education used to be the buffalo, which First Nations people looked up to for wisdom.



“Today they call education the buffalo in their society,” he said.



School liaison Keith Laboucan spoke of the importance of education and asked parents to “invest” in their children’s education.



“If you are not [supporting] your kids, that’s a problem for us.”



Teacher Julie Calliou has taught at the school just over four years. She first thanked Angeline Isadore for making the ribbon shirts and ribbon skirts the graduates wore. She explained they could be worn at powwows and other traditional First Nations events rather than the cap and gowns, which would likely be worn only once.



“They are all so smart and so special in their own unique ways,” said Calliou.



“I always to tell them to read their little readers to everyone. They are turning out to be great writers.”



She also recapped the year and the places they visited like the police station and fire hall.



Students sang songs before receiving their certificates and gifts to end the celebration.