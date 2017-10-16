Driftpile ready to serve and protect

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Driftpile Cree Nation Volunteer Fire Department has responded to a variety of structure fires, grass fires, motor vehicle collisions and medical assists.

“We’ve had about 20 calls this year,” fire chief Ken Giroux says.

“It’s been a pretty slow year compared to last year.”

Firefighters have answered the call to two structure fires, six grass fires, three highway vehicle crashes and about 10 calls to assist Emergency Medical Services.

Fire destroyed an older house in January.

“It burned right to the ground,” Giroux says.

A grass fire came very close to a house in May.

“We were able to save the house, then it became a wild land fire and we called Forestry firefighters,” Giroux says.

Also in that month, a clothes dryer was on fire and flames were contained to a wall.

Another grass fire in June came close to a house but firefighters protected the residence.

Two emergencies on Highway 2 kept firefighters busy.

The community water truck was rear-ended by an impaired driver on March 16.

A pedestrian walking along the highway wearing black was hit by a vehicle in August around 11 p.m.

Most recently, a person was uninjured when an all-terrain vehicle rolled over on Sept. 30.

Currently, the fire department has a full roster of 10 members, but the door is open for more.

“We’re always accepting new firefighters,” says Giroux.

The fire department practices the second Wednesday and the second Thursday of each month.

Giroux says he plans to provide ice rescue training to firefighters in the coming weeks before winter.

To volunteer, please phone Giroux at [780] 523-6069.