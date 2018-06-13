Driftpile Bridge fully open

SPN Staff

Driftpile River Bridge on Highway 2 at Driftpile Cree Nation is now opened in both directions, Alberta Transportation posted on its website on June 13 at 3:38 p.m.



Heavy rainfall this week has caused flooding in some areas of the High Prairie area.



Driftpile River Bridge on Highway 2 at Driftpile Cree Nation re-opened to one-lane traffic on June 13, reports Alberta Transportation on its website at 1:08 p.m.

The bridge was closed that day around 5:18 a.m.

Information was provided by Big Lakes County.



Big Lakes County posted the steps to take in the event that there is an evacuation.

This list can be found at https://www.facebook.com/biglakescounty.

-Big Lakes County:

June 13 at 10:50 a.m.

Overland Flow Flood Alert Update:



The Driftpile River continues to rise and is affecting infrastructure in the communities in the areas of the Driftpile River and Swan River.

Residents are encouraged to shelter in place until conditions improve.



The rise in water has caused flooding in the vicinity of the Driftpile River and the Swan River, Highway 2 at the Hwy 33 junction, Hwy 2 at the Swan River Bridge and Hwy 2 at the Driftpile Bridge.

Preparations are being made for a reception centre if necessary.



Contact Big Lakes County to report flooding roadways.



Instructions: Avoid low lying and flooded areas.

Avoid travelling on flooded roadways.

Check 511.alberta.ca for highway closures. Listen for updates and follow the instructions that apply to your area.



The water levels and weather forecasts will continue to be monitored.

Additional advisories will be issued as required.

For updates check https://rivers.alberta.ca.

Call 911 if you need evacuation assistance.



Please note: The Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has been opened at the Big Lakes County Administration Office.