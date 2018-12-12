Dread the curses of McAvoy, Clegg

North Peace Hockey League president Jack McAvoy and I like to joke around a bit. Actually, a lot! We should have co-authored a book on the shenanigans of the NPHL the last 30 years.



Of note, we kid ourselves about the Curse of McAvoy and the Curse of Clegg. It seems it is in full effect in regard to our hometown communities with no end in sight.



If you believe in such nonsense, the High Prairie Regals and Manning Comets will not be sipping champagne from the Campbell Cup any time soon. For those not aware, the Campbell Cup is the championship trophy of the NPHL.



To understand this, we have to examine history. McAvoy served as NPHL president from 1979-80 to 1985-86, and again from 1987-88 to the present. This is McAvoy’s 39th season as president. It’s an incredible achievement.



McAovy resides in Manning. He used to play for the Comets when they entered the NPHL in 1964-65. He was later a coach and was named NPHL Coach—of-the-Year in 1969-70 and 1970-71.



The Comets have been in the NPHL every year since 1964-65 except for six seasons. In all that time, the Comets have own one NPHL title.



When was that? In 1986-87 when Wayne Forrester, of High Prairie, was president. Not McAvoy!



“Geez, why the heck don’t you quit so Manning can win another title?” he is asked.



Ah, the dreaded Curse of McAvoy!



Now we turn our attention to you-know-who. I was born and raised in Fairview so I was a fan of the local team. The Elks won the title in 1969-70 but I was only eight so I don’t remember much.



Turn the page to Aug. 1, 1988 when I arrived to work in High Prairie. The Regals won the title that winter, but Todd Hamilton covered the team. I have never covered an NPHL title winner.



Consider this. When the Regals won in 1989, it was their fifth title in seven years and eleventh title in only 18 years. They were the NPHL’s model franchise. Nothing could stop the Regals’ freight train from rolling over everyone else.



Except … Chris Clegg! Really!



Is there a Curse of Clegg?



“Run him out of town,” I can hear the fans screaming now.



In good fun, of course! I hope!



Truthfully, it’s the media who dream up such nonsense like curses because it makes for good reading. True sports fans take such reading to good heart and have a lot of fun with it.



Years ago, the Chicago Cubs had the Curse of the Billy Goat. The Boston Red Sox had the Curse of the Bambino.



Do the Comets have the Curse of McAvoy?



Do the Regals the Curse of Clegg?



There is hope. The Red Sox and Cubs have both won World Series titles recently. The Red Sox ended an 86-year drought in 2004 while the Cubs ended a 108-year drought in 2016.



To Comets fans I say this: “It’s only been 31 years and counting!”



To Regals fans I say this: “It’s only been 29 years and counting!”



Compared to the Red Sox and Cubs, it isn’t so bad! Long-suffering Regals and Comets fans! Hah!



Oh, I am in so much trouble!