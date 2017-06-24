Don’t put away the books yet

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

If you think that reading at the library during your summer holidays isn’t fun, just ask Cynara Pichay.

“I was in the program two or three years,” says Pichay, who was recently hired as this year’s High Prairie Municipal Library TD Summer Reading Program co-ordinator.

“It’s fun. You learn new things and you discover new things. When I was in the program, I had fun!”

It’s the same goal Pichay will strive for when the program begins July 4.

“I like working with people. This job was open so I thought I may as well give it a try. I’m shy so it will be a challenge for me.”

The popular program encourages children to read during the summer break, but have plenty of fun while doing so. This year’s theme – surprise, surprise! – is Canada and its 150th birthday.

“There are so many things about Canada to do,” says Pichay.

Children will learn about our nation through crafts, games and other activities.

Pichay decided to split the regions of the country into different weeks to make it easier. Each day, students will learn about our nation.

Pichay will supervise four groups: two groups of 6-8-year-olds and two groups of 9-12-year-olds. A maximum of 25 will be allowed in each group. The 6-8-year-old groups will meet Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon, and 2-4 p.m. while the 9-12-year-olds will meet Wednesday and Friday, same times.

Registration is $10 per child and currently being accepted until June 26.

Pichay, 20, was born in High Prairie and is the daughter of Thierry and Brenda Pichay. She is in her second year of studies at Grande Prairie Regional College taking open studies. She is deciding on a future in the health care field.