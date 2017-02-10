Don’t count on county census in 2017

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A municipal census in Big Lakes County in 2017 has been cancelled.

Council approved conducting its own census one year ago, but called off the plan at its regular meeting Jan. 11.

Council members questioned the local census considering that the national census was conducted last year and previous municipal census efforts have not increased the local figure.

“When we did this a few years ago, we came in lower than the national census,” says Prairie Echo – Salt Prairie Councillor Dave Marx.

“I’m sure the local figures from the federal census will be higher.”

About 25 households did not respond in the previous municipal census, says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.

She was presenting the plans and schedule for the census, but council had second thoughts. Cost was budgeted at $29,225.

Completed in 2016, a national census is conducted by Statistics Canada every four years.

Joussard Councillor Ed Podollan says the federal census is more accurate and has methods to compile information from people who are reluctant to provide information.

“The feds will give the best response,” he says.

A motion by Podollan to scrap the municipal census was supported by Reeve Ken Matthews, Marx, and High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Don Charrois.

Kinuso Councillor Ken Killeen, Enilda – Big Meadow Councillor Ron Matula, and Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard voted against.

Grouard Councillor Frank Sutherland and South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart were absent.

Matthews wanted to wait for the federal census figures to be released before making a decision.

However, Olansky says that a decision to proceed or not was required at the meeting.