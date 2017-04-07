Donation strikes chord with band

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie and District Community Band is getting some money from High Prairie town council.

Council agreed at its March 14 meeting to give the band $1,500 to support their music and for room rental.

The band’s executive committee wrote council in early March.

“We believe that the love of music is a valuable component of a healthy lifestyle,” wrote treasurer Treva Emter in the grant application.

Last year, council donated $1,500 to the band.

“…we were able to purchase sheet music that aided us in expanding our repertoire,” wrote the committee in their letter. “Along with member fees, donations also helped defray the cost of rental fees for our rehearsal space.”

Specifically, the town’s 2016 grant was used to buy a bass clarinet.

This year, the band wants to add to their music library and raise money to buy more instruments.

The band was formed two years ago and this year has about 20 members.

Last year, the band performed at the High Prairie Legion Hall during Remembrance Day, the Triangle Hall’s grand opening, the Festival of Trees, the Catholic Church Christmas dinner, and seniors at Pleasantview Ldoge. They also held a June concert at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.