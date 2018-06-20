Dolphins swimmers do their club proud



Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Two High Prairie Dolphins have qualified for the Alberta Summer Games Swim Meet July 19-22 in Grande Prairie while a third will serve as an alternate, if needed.



Ten Dolphins participated in the trials at Grande Prairie June 10. In the girl’s 14-year-old category, Ella Deering placed third to qualify while Finn Marko placed fourth and will serve as an alternate. Ethan McLaren, who is form Slave Lake but swims competitive meets as a Dolphin, won all his races to qualify in 15-year-old boys. All will be part of the Peace zone team.



Deering, 14, was born in St. Albert but has been a Dolphins member for eight years, moving to High Prairie when she was two with her parents, Wade and Michelle Deering.



She was pleased with her efforts in Grande Prairie but strives to improve her turns to get faster.



“I like the exercise and I like competition. It’s fun meeting new people from different teams.”



Deering qualified for the games two years ago in Leduc.



“I’ve already been to the summer games. I know what to expect. I did all right, I got a fifth,” she says.



However, she expects herself to do even better this year.



“Now that I’ve made the team, I will work harder.”



Marko, 13, was also an alternate in 2016. The fifth-year Dolphins swimmer says the breast, butterfly and freestyle are her best events. She was pleased with her times in Grande Prairie, noting she continues to improve and have fun at the same time.



“I like learning how to do all the strokes and perfecting them and the swim meets. I’m competitive.”



She was pleased she was pushed to her limits at the trials as she continues to improve.



“In Grande Prairie, there was lots of good competition.”



Her goals at the summer games and at meets throughout the summer are simply to get better.



“I want to beat all my times and place the best I can.”



Marko is the daughter of Robin and Jennifer Marko of Joussard.

High Prairie Dolphins’ results

Following are the results of three High Prairie Dolphins’ swimmers who qualified for the Alberta Summer Games at trials June 10 in Grande Prairie.

Swimmer Event Time Fin

Ella Deering Girl’s 13-14 50-M breast 43.05 1

Ella Deering Girl’s 13-14 100-M back 1:18.55 1

Ella Deering Girl’s 13-14 50-M fly 36.81 2

Ella Deering Girl’s 13-14 100-M free 1:16.21 3



– – – – – – – – – – – – – – –



Finn Marko Girl’s 13-14 100-M free 1:12.71 1

Finn Marko Girl’s 13-14 50-M fly 35.23 1

Finn Marko Girl’s 13-14 100-M back 1:21.79 2

Finn Marko Girl’s 13-14 50-M breast 44.85 4



– – – – – – – – – – – – – – –



Ethan McLaren Boy’s 15-17 100-M back 1:26.88 1

Ethan McLaren Boy’s 15-17 50-M breast 40.45 1

Ethan McLaren Boy’s 15-17 100-M free 1:07.11 1

Ethan McLaren Boy’s 15-17 50-M fly 34.80 1

Other Dolphins participating were Rheanna Bowdridge, Abbie Cottingham, Mischa Deering, Seth Flett, Taylor Oliver-Guerin, Heidi Porisky and Amellia Vanderwell.