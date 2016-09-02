Dolphins record great results at regional meet

Here’s a rundown of complete results of High Prairie Dolphins at the Peace regional swimming finals meet Aug. 12-14 in Grande Prairie in alphabetical order.

Danielle Beaver (girls’ 13-14) – 1 in 100 fly, 4 in 50 fly, 6 in 50 free, 6 in 100 free.

Rheanna Bowdridge (girls’ 9-10) – 14 in 25 back, an 50 back, 16 in 100 free and 21 in 50 free.

Kirsten Bruder (girls’ 9-10) – 1 in 50 breast, 100 IM, 25 breast, 50 breast, 2 in 50 free.

Logan Bruder (boys; 7-8) – 1 in 100 IM, 2 in 25 fly, 6 in 25 free, 7 in 25 back.

Abbie Cottingham (girls’ 11-12) – 2 in 50 free, 200 free, 3 in 50 breast and 400 free.

Ella Deering (girls’ 11-12) – 1 in 200 IM, 50 back, 100 back, and 2 in 200 IM.

Mischa Deering (girls’ 9-10) – 3 in 50 fly, 6 in 25 fly and 100 IM, and 13 in 50 free.

Seth Flett (boys’ 9-10) – 5 in 200 free, 6 in 100 free and 50 back, 7 in 50 free, and 8 in 50 back.

Jenelle Gallivan (girls’ 18-and-over) – 1 in 50 free.

Jacob Gill (boys’ 13-14) – 2 in 200 free, 3 in 50 back, 50 fly, 4 in 50 breast.

Rae-Anne Gill (girls’ 13-14) – 1 in 1500 free, five in 50 back, six in 100 back.

Callista Gomes (girls’ 11-12) – 7 in 100 free, 100 breast, 9 in 50 back, 10 in 50 breast.

Jared Gomes (boys’ 13-14) – 4 in 100 breast, five in 50 breast, 7 in 50 fly and 50 free.

Brooke Greer (girls’ 12-14) – 1 in 200 free, 400 free, 800 free and 100 free.

Hannah Haas (girls’ 9-10) – 1 in 100 free, 2 in 50 back, 3 in 25 back, 4 in 50 free.

Brooke Keay (girls’ 7-8) – 4 in 50 back, 6 in 25 back, 25 breast, 7 in 50 breast,

Eve Keay (girls’ 13-14) – 7 in 100 free, 100 breast, 8 in 50 free, 10 in 50 breast.

Grayce Keay (girls’ 15-17) – 3 in 100 back, 4 in 50 back, 6 in 50 free, 7 in 50 fly.

Sage Keay (girls’ 9-10) – 5 in 100 free, 9 in 25 back and 50 back, 11 in 50 free.

Finn Marko (girls’ 11-12) – 1 in 100 free and 400 free, 2 in 200 IM, 3 in 50 fly.

Kruz Marko (boys’ 7-8) – 1 in 50 free and 25 free, 3 in 50 back, 4 in 25 back.

Dakotah Nauss-Bean (boys 15-17) – 2 in 50 back, 3 in 100 back, 4 in 100 free.

Connor Nygaard (boys’ 11-12) – 6 in 100 back, 7 in 100 IM, 8 in 50 back, 9 in 50 free.

Emily Norgaard (girls’ 13-14) – 3 in 100 back and 50 back, 4 in 400 free and 200 IM.

Taylor Oliver-Guerin (boys’ 11-12) – 1 in 100 breast, 2 in 40 fly, 100 fly, and 50 breast.

Grace Pardell (girls’ 13-14) – 2 in 50 breast, 3 in 50 fly.

Brady Park (boys’ 7-8) – 1 in 25 breast, 2 in 25 back, and 50 back.

Daisy Porisky (girls’ 13-14) – 1 in 50 fly, 50 back, 100 back and 50 free.

Heidi Porisky (girls’ 9-10) – 2 in 50 fly, 3 in 25 fly, 4 in 50 back and 25 back.

Kayle Rothwell (boys’s 9-10) – 1 in 25 back, 2 in 50 back, 50 free, and 3 in 100M.

Abdullah Sharkawi (boys’ 15-17) – 1 in 200 IM, 50 fly 50 breast and 100 breast.

Amira Sharkawi (girls’ 11-12) – 4 in 40 breast, 6 in 50 back and 100 IM, and 7 in 100 IM.

Jun Jun Sharkawi (boys’ 9-10) – 13 in 25 back, 14 in 50 free, 17 in 100 free.

Kamoule Sharkawi (boys’ 9-10) – 9 in 25 breast, 10 in 50 free and 100 free.

Malakae Sharkawi (girls’ 13-14) – 1 in 100 breast, 50 breast, 100 IM and 3 in 50 free.

Mun Mun Sharkawi (girls’ 7-8) – 6 in 25 free and 50 back, 7 in 25 breast and 25 back.

Tanasity Smith (girls’ 13-14) – 5 in 50 fly, 7 in 50 free.

Larkin Stokes (boys’ 15-17) – 1 in 50 back and 100 IM, 2 in 50 fly, 3 in 50 free.

Naomi Strebchuk (girls’ 13-14) – 3 in 100 breast, 4 in 100 free, 5 in 50 breast and 8 in 50 back.

Amelia Vanderwell (girls’ 11-12) – 4 in 100 fly, 5 in 40 fly, 100 IM, and 50 free.

Diesel Willier (boys’ 9-10) – 4 in 200 free and 100 free, 5 in 50 free and 7 in 50 back.

Keya Willier (girls’ 7-8) – 6 in 50 free and 7 in 25 free.

Here are relay results (top two placings qualify for provincials):

Girls’ 10-and-under 100 medley relay – first – with Hannah Haas, Heidi Porisky, Kirsten Bruder and Mischa Deering.

Girls’ 12-and-under 200 medley relay – first – with Ella Deering, Taylor Oliver-Guerin, Amira Sharkawi and Finn Marko.

Girls’ 12-and-under 200 medley relay – third – with Sage Keay, Amelia Vanderwell, Abbie Cottingham and Callista Gomes.

Girls’ 12-and-under 200 free – first – with Taylor Oliver-Guerin, Finn Marko, Abbie Cottingham and Ella Deering.

Girls’ 12-and-under 200 free – third – with Amelia Vanderwell, Sage Keay, Callista Gomes and Amira Sharkawi.

Girls’ open 200 medley relay – first – with Rae-Anne Gill, Grayce Keay, Jenelle Gallivan, and Danielle Beaver.

Girls’ open 200 free – first – with Grayce Keay, Eve Keay, Jenelle Gallivan, and Rae-Anne Gill.

Mixed 8-and-under 100 medley relay – first – with Mun Mun Sharkawi, Logan Bruder, Brooke Keay, and Kruz Marko.

Mixed 14-and-under 200 medley – second – with Emily Norgaard, Jacob Gibb, Jared Gomes, and Brooke Greer.

Mixed 17-and-under 200 medley relay – first – with Daisy Porisky, Abdullah Sharkawi, Malakae Sharkawi, and Larkin Stokes.

Mixed 8-and-under 100 free – first – with Keya Willier, Mun Mun Sharkawi, Brady Park, and Kruz Marko.

Mixed 10-and-under 100 free – first – with Hannah Haas, Diesel Wilier, Kayle Rothwell, and Kirsten Bruder.

Mixed 10-and-under 100 free – fourth – with Heidi Porisky, Seth Flett, Kamoule Sharkawi, and Mischa Deering.

Mixed 14-and-under 200 free – third (qualify as wildcard) – with Brooke Greer, Emily Norgaard, Jared Gomes, and Jacob Gibb.

Mixed 17-and-under 200 free – first – with Malakae Sharkawi, Abdullah Sharkawi, Daisy Porisky, and Larkin Stokes.

Boys’ 10-and-under 100 medley relay – first – with Diesel Willier, Kayle Rothwell, Kamoule Sharkawi, and Seth Flett.

Mixed 10-and-under 100 free – eighth – with Jun Jun Sharkawi, Logan Bruder, Rheann Bowdridge, and Brooke Keay.