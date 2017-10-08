Dolphins race to 5 medals at provincials

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Dolphins Swim Club celebrated winning five medals at the Alberta Summer Swimming Championships, Aug. 19-20 in Edmonton.

Brady Park captured two silver medals and one bronze.

Competing in boy’s 7-8 years, he won silver in the 25-metre butterfly in 22.4 seconds and the 100-metre individual medley in 1:52.27. His bronze came in the 50-metre backstroke in 49.39 seconds.

Finn Marko won silver in the girl’s 11-12 400-metre freestyle in a time of 5:44.25.

Ella Deering, Daisy Porisky, Michael Smith and Ethan McLaren won bronze in the mixed 14-and-under 200-metre medley relay in 2:16.34.

“I knew we would come home with some individual medals because of high placings throughout the season,” head coach Jenelle Gallivan says.

“I knew the relay team would medal.”

Other swimmers on the Dolphins also came close to the medal podium.

“We had a lot of fourth places and top-10 finishes,” Gallivan says.

Swimmers were thrilled with their results.

“I was so happy to win,” says Park, who won a bronze medal at provincials last year in his first season.

He was particularly excited to accomplish the feat in front of a special person in the crowd.

“After I won the medals, I looked for my nana,” Park says.

His grandmother, Marilyn Humber, travelled from Newfoundland to watch the event.

“I’m so proud of Brady,” Humber says.

Marko won her first medal at provincials and recorded a personal record in the process.

“I cut 13 seconds off my best time and I did my flipturn very well,” Marko says.

Members of the relay team were pleased to win.

“It was exciting and it was my first medal at provincials,” Deering says.

Smith and McLaren, both of Slave Lake, joined the High Prairie team in 2017.

“After winning three fourths, it felt good to finally medal,” Smith says.

“I had more determination in my last swim because I knew this was my chance to medal and I took off time and swam a personal best.”

The other member was delighted, too.

“It felt great to win bronze with the relay team, it was a very exciting relay,” McLaren says.

Both were happy to be part of the club

“We would really like to thank Jenelle and [assistant coach] Larkin Stokes and the High Prairie Dolphins for opening their arms and for being so welcoming to their club, they say.

“We love being Dolphins and can’t wait to swim for them again next year.”

Both coaches appreciated the strong support all season.

“I would also like to say a big thank you to our amazing parents and board that help run our club so smoothly,” Gallivan says.