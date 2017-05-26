Dolphins gear up for season

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Dolphins Swim Club has hit the pool to start another competitive season.

“We have 55 swimmers registered for the upcoming season,” says president Wade Deer- ing, who was re-elected at the annual general meeting April 24.

In all, 36 swimmers return from last year while the club welcomes 19 new members.

“We are excited to see our club numbers grow,” Deering says.

“Most of our swimmers are actively involved in other sports and activities throughout the year such as volleyball, hockey, basketball, dance and gymnastics.”

Many have seen their overall performance improve in sports and activities as a result of being in excellent physical shape after the swim season, he adds.

Jenelle Gallivan returns as head coach for her fifth season, and is again assisted by Larkin Stokes.

“Our coaches have a rigorous training regime and the results have been showing the past few season,” Deering says.

“We have seen record numbers qualify for the provincials and the Alberta Summer Games.”

High Prairie swimmers continue to improve at the provincial level. Last season, the Dolphins accumulated the most points as a club and for the first time won the regional championship team trophy, which has often been awarded to the larger clubs like Grande Prairie.

“Jenelle and Larkin have done an amazing job at tweaking the mindset of these kids,” Deering says.

“Our swimmers are no longer intimidated by larger city clubs and are fierce competitors.”

Deering and the Dolphins are excited for the upcoming season and especially the home meet on July 22.

Other members of the Dolphins’ board were elected. Charlene Porisky was elected vice-president, Jennifer Norgaard as secretary, and Sarah Bowdridge as the new treasurer.

Deering was voted as the Region A representative to serve as liaison between the northwest region swim clubs, Alberta Summer Swim Association and Swim Alberta.

Meet schedule

Date Location

May 27 Beaverlodge

June 3 Slave Lake

June 10 Fairview

June 17 High Level

June 24 Grande Prairie

July 8 Valleyview

July 15 Grimshaw

July 22 High Prairie

July 29 Peace River

Aug. 12 Regionals

Aug. 18-20 Provincials