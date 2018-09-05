Dolphins capture 7 medals at Provincials



Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie Dolphins Swim Club brought home seven medals from the Alberta Summer Swimming Championships, Aug. 17-19 in Edmonton.



Dolphin newcomer Celine Troster captured four medals competing in girl’s 18-and-over events.



She finished second to win silver in the 100-m freestyle in a time of 1:05.70 seconds, 200-m freestyle [2:24.99], and 400-m freestyle [5:18.56] and third for bronze in 50-m freestyle in a time of 29.84.



Michael Smith placed third in boy’s 15-17 100-m individual medley in a time of 1:08.87.



Two bronze medals were captured in relay races, both in the open 200-m freestyle.



The High Prairie girl’s team of Brooke Greer, Ella Deering, Finn Marko and Celine Troster finished in a time of 2:02.59, just behind the gold medal team of 2:02.08.



The Dolphin boy’s team of Ethan McLaren, Cole Isaac, Larkin Stokes and Abdullah Sharkawi finished in a time of 1:52.56.



Coaches were impressed with the local swimmers against strong competition.



“I think they did phenomenal, we had so many new swimmers,” head coach Jenelle Gallivan says.



“Each race was exciting to watch and I am pleased with the efforts of all our swimmers.”



Gallivan says the girls who won silver in relays were practically rookies in the finals.



“Our girls were babies compared to the other varsity players,” says Gallivan.



Individually, Deering and Marko swam in the 13-14 age group, Greer in 15-17 and Troster in 18-and-over.



Swimmers said the race was close to the very end.



“It was really intense,” says Greer who started the race.



“I had to make sure we got off to a good start.”



Another swimmer described the feat another way.



“It was scary,” Deering says.



“Celine and the other girl on the other team were even in the last takeover.”



For one member of the boy’s silver-medal winning team, the medal was special in his first year swimming.



I had a lot more fun swimming that I expected,” says Isaac, who also competed in provincial championships in hockey, high school track and field and in badminton this year.



Gallivan says another huge effort was made by the boy’s 10-and-under 100-m relay team of Nevin Herr, Kashton Davidson, Brady Park and Taylor Copeland, who finished fourth in a time of 1:12.13.