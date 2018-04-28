MLA’s Report – Doing what it takes to protect Alberta’s energy industry

Danielle Larivee,

MLA,

Lesser Slave Lake

Like Albertans, and Canadians everywhere, our government stands united in support of our energy industry and the working women and men it employs, here in Lesser Slave Lake, and across the province.



We know there is not a school, not a hospital, not a bus, a road, a bike lane or a port, anywhere in Canada, that doesn’t owe something to the strong energy industry in Alberta. That is why our government is fighting hard to get our energy resources to tidewater, to keep Alberta and Canada working, and to get the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline expansion built.



I am proud to support all the work our government is doing to ensure Alberta can get a fair price for our energy resources, up to and including the introduction of Bill 12: Preserving Canada’s Economic Prosperity Act last week. This legislation will give Albertans greater control of their resources, would give Alberta government the authority to, if necessary, require any company exporting energy products from Alberta to have a licence, and would allow the Alberta government to impose restrictions on exports by pipeline, rail or truck.



Put another way, it would give the Alberta government the ability to effectively turn off the taps to British Columbia.



Make no mistake, we will use this legislation if it is necessary to the long-term prosperity of Alberta and our energy industry.



Albertans have been clear on this point – do what it takes to get the pipeline built. Albertans are right that this pipeline must be built.



Previous governments in this province and in this country have repeatedly failed in their efforts to get pipelines built, and to get Alberta’s energy products to tidewater. That is why I’m so proud to be part of a government that has achieved more in terms of getting these projects approved than the governments that came before it.



Today, roadblocks put in place by the B.C. government have caused uncertainty and hurt investor confidence. This, in turn, threatens the hundreds of thousands of good-paying jobs that so many Albertan families rely on.



These delays mean we’re not getting the best price for our resources. We’re leaving money on the table because of a lack of pipeline capacity, and the delays are costing the Alberta and Canadian economies millions of dollars in revenue every day.



That revenue could be used to build the roads, schools and hospitals that make life better for all of us.



This is about protecting the jobs and livelihoods of thousands of Albertans and our ability to keep Canada working.



It is clear that long-term benefits for the province and for Alberta energy will translate into long-term benefit for communities all across this province that rely on the energy industry – including Lesser Slave Lake.



When Alberta works, Canada works – and Lesser Slave Lake works.



That is why this pipeline must be built, and that is why our Alberta government is doing whatever it takes to get the job done.