Court Docket – Refusal to comply with police lands man large fine

H.P. court docket

June 19, 2017

Judge D.R. Shynkar

An Edmonton man will pay more than $1,500 for not complying with police to provide a breath sample.

Jamie Lee Giroux, 29, was fined $1,200, plus a $360 victim fine surcharge, after he pleaded guilty in High Prairie provincial court June 19 to refusing to provide police with a breath sample.

Giroux was pulled over by police at a traffic stop May 12.

“Police stopped the vehicle on suspicion that Mr. Giroux had been drinking,” Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich said.

“He refused to give a breath sample.”

Giroux admitted he made a mistake for not providing a breath sample.

“He said it was a foolish thing to do and admits to drinking,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.

Giroux was also suspended from driving for one year.

It was not the only matter Giroux dealt with in court. He also pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and was fined $345, including surcharge.

– – – – – – – – –

Jordan Ross Labou- can, 21, of Peace River, was fined $300, plus a $90 victim fine surcharge, each on charges of breaching conditions and for failing to appear in court.

He was found “heavily intoxicated” on June 2, 2016 against a breach to abstain from consuming alcohol, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich told court.

“There are prior breaches,” he added.

Judge D.R. Shynkar warned the accused during sentencing.

“When you breach, you could face a long time in jail,” he said.

Court heard that Laboucan was drinking with his girlfriend at the time, although he has not consumed alcohol since, duty counsel Harry Jong said.

He says he missed his appearance on docket day because he was in Cadotte Lake and was unable to get a ride to High Prairie, Jong added.

– – – – – – – – –

Bobbi Jo Laboucan, 27, of Atikameg, was fined $100, plus a $30 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to failing to comply with an undertaking.

Laboucan was on an order not to use intoxicating drugs, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich told court.

“She was under the influence of marijuana.”

Police detected marijuana on her while a passenger in a vehicle at a traffic stop.

“She says she takes marijuana for her back pain,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.

“I told her to get prescription drugs instead.”

– – – – – – – —

Danielle Waugh, 30, of Bowden, was fined $2,875 after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle without insurance.

“She was driving someone else’s vehicle, it didn’t have insurance and she didn’t ask whether it did,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.

The penalty included the victim fine surcharge.