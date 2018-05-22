Court Docket – Drug trafficker caught red-handed by RCMP

H.P. court docket

May 14, 2018

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A Whitefish man will spend the next two years in a federal prison after pleading guilty in High Prairie provincial court May 14 to trafficking drugs.

Jarrid Tyrone Richards, 27, was sentenced to two years and 49 days in jail, but given credit for 48 days served.

Richards, who appeared in court from the Peace River Correctional Centre on CCTV, was in possession of cocaine behind the Cozy Corner Pub in August 2016, federal Crown prosecutor Cameron McCoy told court.

“Police saw him do a transaction.”

Richards had six spitballs each containing 0.3 grams and one spitball with 1.2 grams, McCoy added.

“He confessed to police that he was in possession with intent to sell,” McCoy said.

Richards chose to be imprisoned in a federal jail to take advantage of rehabilitation programs to deal with his drug and alcohol addictions, said his lawyer, Harry Jong.

“He was scared of the whole thing, he’s learned a lesson and now he has to pay for it,” Jong told court.

Jong and McCoy presented a joint submission for a global sentence.

Richards also pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking, and three counts of failing to appear in court, including one for trial.

Court heard that Richards failed to report to High Prairie RCMP twice, on Friday by telephone, as ordered.



– – – – – – –



Keith Vincent Isadore, 23, of Driftpile, was fined $2,000, plus a victim fine surcharge of $600, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance.

Court heard that 5.89 grams of cocaine contained in 10 spitballs, were thrown outside his vehicle window when he was approached by High Prairie RCMP east of High Prairie on March 31 around 11:20 p.m.

During further search, police found about $500 in assorted bills. Isadore claimed he won the money in a 50-50 draw, said provincial Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich.

“He told police the spitballs were used for personal use,” he added.

Judge D.R. Shynkar agreed with the joint sentence submission by Hurich and duty counsel Harry Jong.



– – – – – – –



Dennis Jared Grey, 39, of Atikameg, was fined $1,000, plus a victim fine surcharge of $300, after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg.

Grey was stopped in Gift Lake by High Prairie RCMP on March 12, provincial Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich told court.

Officers found alcohol visible in the back seat along with passengers.

Breath samples recorded readings of 140 mg, or just under twice the legal limit.

In addition to the fine, Grey was also suspended from driving for one year.

“He’s hired a driver for work so he doesn’t lose his job,” duty counsel Harry Jong told court.



– – – – – – –



Taylor Andy Matin was fined $1,000, plus a victim fine surcharge of $300, after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg.

The charge arose after Faust RCMP responded to a report of vehicle in a single-vehicle collision on March 24, said provincial Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich.

“He was trapped in the vehicle and [police] detected an odour of alcohol on him,” Hurich said.

Although no breath reading was recorded, Matin admitted his actions in the court.

“You were in a ditch,” noted Judge D.R. Shynkar.

Matin was also suspended from driving for one year.