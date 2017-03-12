Court Docket – Drinking at community event doesn’t pay for woman

H.P. court docket

Feb. 27, 2017

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A High Prairie woman has paid the price for drinking too much alcohol during a community event.

April Margaret Tul- loch, 23, was fined $1,000, plus a $300 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty in High Prairie provincial court Feb. 27 to driving a motor vehicle with an alcohol content exceeding 80 mg.

Tulloch recorded readings of 170 and 160 mg, after High Prairie RCMP stopped her on Highway 2 near Range Road 172 on June 26, Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett says.

“Readings over 160 are aggravating,” Judge D.R. Shynkar said.

Police observed Tul- loch driving as she crossed over the centre line, Linett charged.

When police looked in the vehicle, they saw an open box of beer in the rear of the vehicle.

Tulloch also admitted to drinking earlier in the day.

Court heard Tulloch was with friends at the Triangle demolition derby and mud bogs with friends during the day, lawyer Harry Jong told court.

“They had a party and drinking and she left around midnight,” Jong said.

Tulloch, who had no previous criminal record, was also given the mandatory one-year driving suspension.

– – – – – – – – –

Marvin Don Labou- can, 48, of Wabasca, and formerly of Atikameg, was fined $300, plus a $90 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking and $400, plus a $150 surcharge, for breach of probation.

During each count, he breached a condition to have no contact with a named female.

Moving to Wabasca from Atikameg, he needed to pick up mail from her house, although she did not allow him, said duty counsel Nathaniel Chelich.

“If you have an order to have no contact, you can’t have contact,” said Judge D.R. Shynkar.

– – – – – – – – –

Veronica Rose Will- ier, 49, of Sucker Creek, was fined $500, plus a $150 victim fine surcharge, for failing to appear in court and $200, plus a $60 surcharge, for failing to comply with conditions.

Willier failed to appear in court for a trial and was intoxicated at a residence, against court order, Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett told court.

Willier forgot her court days, because she experiences memory issues, said lawyer Harry Jong.

– – – – – – – – –

Dana Lee Cunning- ham, 33, was fined $100, plus a $30 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to two counts of failing to appear in court.

She failed to appear for two docket days, court heard.

Living in Edmonton at the time, she wasn’t able to get transportation to High Prairie, said her lawyer, Harry Jong.

On one occasion, Cunningham phoned the courthouse to report she was unable to attend, but the docket was closed by that time.

– – – – – – – – –

Shawn Evan Cardinal, 18, of Gift Lake, was fined $200, plus a $60 victim fine surcharge, for failing to comply with conditions.

He did not complete his required hours of community service, court heard.

– – – – – – – – –

Chastity C.F. Sunday was fined $2,875 for driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

– – – – – – – – –

Darryl Leonard Olson was fined $390 for driving while suspended.

– – – – – – – – –

Allan Ira Onstine, 50, of Kinuso, was fined $100, plus a $30 victim fine surcharge, for failing to attend for identification at a police detachment.

Court heard he did not report to the RCMP office for fingerprints by the required deadline.

Court heard, however, he complied later.