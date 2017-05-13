Do you know Fallen Hero R. Thomson?

Violet Komisar

For South Peace News

On April 9, 2017, I, and millions of others watched on TV the 100th anniversary of Vimy Ridge, knowing we had three local men who died in that battle. They were: Pte. William Martin, 35; Capt. Oliver Travers, 40; and Pte. Harry Knibb, 19.

A few years ago I wrote up the story of Martin for the Remembrance Day edition of South Peace News. But, I wondered, if R. Thomson would also be remembered?

Last year, Frances Deynaka contacted me. She had gone to a garage sale a few years earlier, near Winagami and in the stuff she bought was an army picture/card with the name of R. Thomson, and a note that he had died on April 1, 1917. She hoped to locate a relative to give it to them, so I went searching.

I phoned several people and was told that two guys lived in the area, but no one knew their names. Finally, I got a clue from the Stouts to contact Kees Van de Burght, which led me to Patty at KC’s Factory Furniture.

Years ago, Kees came to see my husband and I remember him later as the racing pigeon guy. I phoned Cornelius Van De Burght in Hinton and he gave me the name of Randy in Edmonton. He was one of the two guys, but he didn’t know of any connection, except the card had come from Ottawa. His parents had come from there and had since passed away, so it went into the garage sale.

After, I sent him the picture via E-mail and he contacted some relatives in Ottawa, but still no leads. I searched for R. Thomson on the Internet, but finally gave up.

So, because earlier I was involved with the Legion getting our Fallen Heroes pictures and correct names and information on the Epitaph, I decided to send the picture to them to see what they could find.

I was wondering about that soldier being remembered, so I decided to look into Canadian Fallen Heroes.com_Memoriam and on April 27, I was pleasantly surprised. I phoned Fran and Randy and both were also happy.

So, I am going to share the information with the readers.

Robert Tompson was born on Dec.30, 1892 at Banffshire, Scotland. Single and a labourer by trade, Robert enlisted in March 1915. Prior to enlisting, he belonged to the Governor General Foot Guards Active Militia for a period of two years. Thomson served as a private attached to the Canadian Infantry [Eastern Ontario Regiment] 2nd Battalion during the First World War.

Private Thomson died April 1, 1917 and is commemorated at the Ecoives Military Cemetery in Pas de Calais, France. The son of Elizabeth and George Thomson of Hall Croft, Enzie, Buckie Scotland; he was 24.

“And they who for their country die shall fill an honoured grave, for glory lights the soldier’s tomb, and beauty weep the brave.” [Joseph Rodman Blake]

Now, you know of R. Thomson and his picture is on the Internet for all to see!

Lest you forget!